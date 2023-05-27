The servicemen of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF), who destroyed the unmanned boats that participated in the terrorist attack on the Ivan Khurs ship, were presented for combat awards, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on May 27.

It is specified that they are presented to the orders “For Maritime Services” and medals of Ushakov.

“The foreman of the artillery team, warrant officer Yevgeny Shcherba, chemist sergeant Maxim Panezhin, radiometrist corporal Daniil Nesterov, senior signalman senior sailor Valentin Neiman kept watch to monitor the surface situation in the area of ​​​​the task,” the agency said in a statement.

Those presented for awards promptly discovered the boats and, at the command of the commander of the ship of the third rank, Igor Taran, destroyed the drones.

On May 24, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) repelled an attack by three unmanned high-speed boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Ivan Khurs ship of the Black Sea Fleet. At that moment, the vessel ensured the safety of the operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of Turkey.

Later, on May 26, the Defense Ministry reported that the Ivan Khurs had arrived at its permanent base in Sevastopol. The ministry added that after the ship replenishes material reserves in Sevastopol, it will continue to fulfill its intended tasks.

