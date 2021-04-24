The offensive of the Nicolás Maduro regime against the critical media led to an unusual cause that makes El Nacional, an emblematic newspaper in Venezuela, shake. The newspaper, which has already had to stop printing due to the impossibility of importing paper, must now pay $ 13,000,000 in compensation to Diosdado Cabello, the number two of Chavismo, for “defamation.” The newspaper’s director, Miguel Henrique Otero, in dialogue with Clarín, tells how that confiscatory figure was reached and gives details of the serious situation in the Caribbean country.

How did the lawsuit end in compensation of that amount?

First, the note that we published about the investigation that the United States was carrying out on Cabello and its links with drug trafficking was not generated by us but by the ABC newspapers of Spain and the Wall Street Journal of the United States. We published it the next day because it was about of the President of the National Assembly and therefore we consider that it was important news. Cabello said he felt defamed and filed a lawsuit against the three newspapers that had published it in Venezuela: Tal Cual, La Patilla and El Nacional. Of course, when there is a demand from the government, justice advances quickly in Venezuela. There is no separation of power here. Inside, the DEA (US Anti-Narcotics Agency) determined that Diosdado Cabello was guilty of drug trafficking and requested his capture. Offer $ 15 million for his head. Which shows that it was not libel. They were investigating it. Now, the criminal trial against El Nacional never started. It stayed there, there is no sentence. However, he added a civil lawsuit for 1,000 million bolivars. It is difficult to explain how much the bolivar represents now. Those 1,000 million bolivars were converted into 20 dollars, at the official exchange rate. Then Diosdado went into a rage and appealed to the Supreme Court. The highest court in the country addressed the issue, a somewhat strange fact. But that’s the way Justice is in Venezuela. In just five days, he annulled the previous sentence and issued a new 237,000 petros (Venezuelan cryptocurrency). And that, converted to dollars, equals $ 13 million. The trial is so absurd, with so many irregularities!

For you, what is the real meaning of an indemnity of this type?

It’s a new way of overriding criticism. Because until now these governments expropriated, but for the State. This is a case where they expropriate for an individual, for Cabello. As we are not going to pay them a dollar, they are going to end up executing the company’s assets: the newspaper building, the presses, etc. Diosdado has already been saying that he is going to set up a journalism school and a newspaper there.

Did the critical press practically disappear in Venezuela?

The regime has something they call “communicational hegemony.” It is a long-term issue. First they went against radio and television with a special law. Emblematic channels and radios closed. They were forced to make concessions or self-censor to avoid sanctions. With the print media it was a bit more complicated for them because we did not make concessions. So they went against the paper supply and the independent media had to stop printing. They migrated to the Web. And now they also block the Web. Today, 60% of the Venezuelan population only has access to the State channel.

How is the country under the pressure of the pandemic?

The government delayed buying vaccines and now there is no case. Those who are vaccinating, and they openly say so, are the officials, the hierarchs and their families, and further down those who have the National Card, the militants. If he is not from the party, he is not vaccinated. With this rate of vaccination, they would only have the population vaccinated within seven years. And, of course, the situation in the hospitals is very serious. The health system we have is very bad. Mortality in health workers is very high, but they hide it.

How did the pandemic affect such a weakened economy?

The economic situation was already very bad and worsened. Venezuela’s most important source of income is oil, and the oil sector was destroyed. Now there are shortages. Last year oil revenue was $ 1.5 billion, and so far this year only $ 50 billion entered.

Is that why they are trying to incorporate foreign capital?

Sure. But there they also have a problem with this lawsuit against El Nacional. They are selling that in Venezuela there is legal security, one of the conditions for foreign capital to invest. However, the Supreme Court, out of nowhere, throws you compensation of this level because Diosdado Cabello asks for it. It shows the total legal insecurity. Investors say how that is. How do you determine amounts of this type and in petros?

What is the real income of Venezuela today? What does the country live on?

We are like El Salvador. We live on remittances from abroad. It is the most important income at the moment. There are 5 million Venezuelans who send money to their relatives from abroad. The other income, which is less, has to do with the mining arc that is being exploited in the east of the country, destroying the Amazon rainforest. Agricultural products could be exported, but there is no harvest since we do not have diesel.

Venezuela seems stagnant, with a collapsing opposition and a resigned population. How do you see the future of Venezuela?

I would say that it is not so. We have political parties that, while making a fool of themselves with divisions, are there. There are opposition leaders, they have their organization, they have support. We also have resistance in people. Last year there were 9,200 popular protests. Although many small, it is a high number. The Armed Forces, for example, are constantly boiling. In the last two and a half years there have been eight military rebellions. It is a regime that has the total rejection of 90% of the population and, in addition, it does not solve any problem.

In Latin America there are sectors that defend Maduro and his government. What would you say to them?

Look, I think they defend it for ideological reasons, but they have no idea what is happening in Venezuela. 90% of the population is below the poverty level, and 50% in a critical poverty level. 20% of the population has left the country. It is the most important emigration in the world in recent years, without there having been any war. It is a regime that has destroyed everything. If people knew what happens with services, health, education, they would not support it. I would tell him to talk to the Venezuelans who emigrated, they can tell you.