Mahendra Singh Dhoni is facing criticism for his poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but former wicket-keeper batsman Syed Kirmani has described them as unwarranted. I feel pityKirmani said on Sunday, ‘This round is important in every player’s career. There is also a time to reach the height, in the same way there is a time to get down. Everything changes with time, people who are criticizing Dhoni today, I have pity on his thinking.

On the question of whether Dhoni is no longer a match winner and finisher, Kirmani said that he should no longer expect Dhoni (Dhoni) to do the kind of cricket that was done 10-15 years ago. He said, ‘We must obey the law of nature. Let us not forget that Dhoni has been the best finisher in the world and because he has come on the field after a very long time, his performance is also falling.

Significantly, there is a lot of discussion about the poor performance of the captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Dhoni), who won the IPL trophy for the Chennai Super Kings three times. He is also being criticized on social media. Dhoni has scored only 112 runs in six innings of seven matches, which does not include a single half-century.

Chennai have lost five of their opening seven matches and now their road to the tournament (IPL Trophy) has become very difficult. Dhoni’s failure to play long innings for the team’s consistent defeats is also seen as a big reason. Kirmani said that every activity of a human being varies with age. This rule also applies to cricket players. At this age, she is not able to remain agile in her youth. Apart from this, the player is also surrounded by other future concerns at this age. It also affects his game. This is a natural thing.

The former Indian wicketkeeper said, “Dhoni is not just a cricketer but he has many other responsibilities on his shoulder.” After retiring from international cricket, he must also be thinking about his future. As other responsibilities increase, so does the performance of the player.

He said that this time IPL is being played in very hot conditions of UAE in Corona era. It is also having a bad effect on the performance of the players as the players are not used to playing this summer. Asked about Chennai Super Kings’ poor performance in IPL this time, Kirmani said, “The cricketer is a game of uncertainties. This is the reason that despite Virat Kohli’s brilliant batting line-up at Royal Challengers Bangalore, this team has not been able to win a single IPL title yet, so it would not be right to say that there is a deficiency or flaw in any team.