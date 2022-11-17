from Vera Martinella

The dangerous bond recorded between men. The odds also increase for those who are overweight, obese and do little physical activity. Nine out of ten cases could be avoided with controls

Password: moderation, or balanced diet. An American study published in the journal returns to the theme of red and ultra-processed meat British Medical Journal who analyzed data relating to over 200 thousand people deriving from three different researches and covering a period of 25 years. All the participants answered questionnaires concerning their eating habits and, in particular, questions on the consumption of a specific list of 130 foods. The results indicate that the risk of getting sick with colon cancer salt in men who more often put ultra-processed foods and drinks on the table: that is, yeswinged, dried, fermented, smokedtreated with preservatives or in other ways to improve the flavor or preservation, including sugary drinks in the list. For women, however, a specific dangerous link has not been detected.

90% of cases could be avoided With over 43,700 new cases registered each year, it is the second most frequent type of cancer in our country and also the second in the little-sought-after ranking of the deadliest, but mortality in Italy is declining. Five-year survival from diagnosis today is around 65% and has progressively improved over the years, both thanks to the national early diagnosis screening program with the search for occult blood in the faeces and to the important advances in therapies he explains Carmine Pinto, Director of Medical Oncology AUSL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia. Then there remains the very important fact that nine out of ten cases could be avoided if everyone did the checks, but half of Italians do not take the opportunity. There is, in fact, an effective, free (in Italy) and completely painless method to eliminate pre-cancerous lesions before they transform into a real neoplasm: the fecal occult blood test (Zeph). Colorectal carcinomas develop from adenomas that take years, on average about ten, to transform into malignant forms – explains Pinto -. It is in this time window that Sof screening makes it possible to make an early diagnosis and eliminate intestinal polyps before they have acquired dangerous characteristics and evolve into a malignant tumour.

Difference between sexes and cases on the rise among boys The study conducted by researchers from Harvard and Tufts Universities concluded that colorectal cancer risk 29% higher in men who consume large amounts of ultra-processed foods and beverages compared to those who use it less. The authors of the study themselves specified that it is not clear why there is a difference with the female sex, putting forward various hypotheses: for example, the fact that women prefer a different diet often also rich in healthy foods (fruit, vegetables, yoghurt, etc.) which could somehow counterbalance the harmful effects of ultra-processed products. Or hormonal factors could intervene or it could still be a coincidence linked to the population samples considered in these researches. Of course, in the United States colon cancer has been growing for years, especially in boys between 20 and 34 years of age (estimates even predict a doubling of cases by 2030), while thanks to screening it decreases in the over 50s, and among the main suspects there really are incorrect lifestyles. starting with the diet. In 2015, experts from the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) included red and processed meat among the substances that can cause cancer, calling for moderation in consumption without being excessively alarmist.

Who risks more Overweight, obesity, poor diet and sedentary lifestyle are the main known causes of colon cancer. Nutrition plays a crucial role in prevention – explains Pinto -: dietary factors such as the consumption of red meat and sausages, refined flours and sugars and the consumption of salted, preserved or smoked foods increase the risk of getting sick, such as excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages and smoking. The odds also increase for who overweight, obese and does little physical activity. Protection, on the other hand, can be produced by the consumption of fwhole grains and vegetables, unrefined carbohydrates, vitamin D and calcium. Many studies over the years, also in Europe, have correlated ultra-processed foods (especially meat and sweetened drinks) with the onset of colorectal cancer. Many cofactors intervene such as sugars present, additives, fibers, dietary balance, obesity, physical activity which often make it difficult to evaluate and quantify. Therefore, as always, the importance of a balance in the diet between the various constituent elements and above all the quantity and frequency of meat and processed meat eaten remains to be considered – concludes the expert -. Other scientific research has shown that the dose, or rather the quantity of processed foods consumed, has its weight: the danger increases the greater the amount of unhealthy foods that a person decides to put on the table. Therefore, as always, what is important is a balanced diet (the Mediterranean one among the healthiest in the world) and adequate physical activity, without demonizing a single food or factor.