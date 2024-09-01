Those who attacked the wedding bus turned out to be security guards for a Moscow businessman

The gang of armed men who attacked a wedding bus in the Moscow region turned out to be members of the personal security of a Moscow businessman, the Telegram channel Mash reported.

The publication specifies that the men are the security guards of businessman Evgeny Khrapov. Baza cites their names: Tursunaev Adam, Abazov Iznaur, Egiev Mansur and Mutsuruev Shamil. Khrapov is the owner of a large chain of strip clubs and karaoke in Moscow. The businessman’s car was moving behind an Infiniti, which blocked the path of the wedding bus.

When the security guards attacked the bus, Khrapov did not intervene, but simply watched what was happening from his car. The Infiniti has fines totaling about 1.7 million rubles, most of them for speeding. Law enforcement officers confiscated the car.

The attackers blocked the bus’s path

On August 31, men in an Infiniti blocked the road of a wedding bus after its driver cut them off. They began to smash the windows, after which they fired at the festive procession with a non-lethal weapon and fled. Police officers who responded to the call detained four criminals in a hookah bar in Shchyolkovo.

The Shchyolkovskaya city prosecutor’s office has taken control of establishing all the circumstances of the incident, as well as bringing the persons involved in the commission of the illegal act to justice as established by law. Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office

The official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk stated that several people were injured in the incident. Among them were children.

The driver revealed the reasons for the conflict

The minibus driver said that he had a conflict on the road with unknown people, after which they began to follow him, threaten him and force him to stop. Four cars were involved in the chase, one of which was an Infiniti SUV. The incident occurred on Central Street in Shchyolkovo.

It is known that three of the attackers came to the Moscow region from Chechnya, and another one came from the Rostov region. The men are aged between 24 and 33. A criminal case has been opened against them under Article 213 “Hooliganism” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.