For the good of Italy, also shout it in the Piazza to Renzi, an expert in the art of scrapping, to put himself at the head of his “scrappers”. It would be a mini war of Liberation





Alemanno, Cacciari, Conte, Dibba, Freccero, Mattei, Paragone, Rizzo, Romeo, Salvini, Santoro, Schlein and all those who have studied a minimum of history of Ukraine and Crimea, overcome any political differencesto get us out of the extremist position brazenly assumed by those who unfortunately represent us, not reflecting the will of the majority of Italians.

Once out of the war, which you would have contributed in a decisive way to ending (Germany and France show continuous signs of tiredness), you could then return to your divisions.

The most important problem that, in fact, we have been facing since February of last year is the war in progress and the dangerous position Italy has been forced to assume.

I listened to a long interview with Maurizio Lupi, politician and man by nature moderate. He made me conclude that whoever wants to continue the war has one or both of these characteristics:

he is viscerally anti-Russian, so regardless of the problem;

he doesn’t even know the history of Russia-Ukraine relations from 2014 to 2022 and how Hollywood Zekensky has brought them downhill since, as a comedian and dreamer, he began to play the part of a President Dictator.

Anyone who only accuses Russia of aggression should listen to what Giulietto Chiesa said and explain why he guessed the predictions so accurately.

The ostentatious and continuous exhibitionism even in the international arena, of the euphoric Premier, with constant travels almost always without concrete results, the exaggerated hugs to Zelensky, all today it is repaid with his exclusion from the Macron-Scholz-Zelensky meeting. It’s not difficult to explain why.

Panorama writes: “… the Premier League seems to be holding a few pats on the back with little more than smiles. For the rest, it’s freezing in Europe, towards Rome”.

