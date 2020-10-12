The hymn sounds and the short shot shows us Nadal’s face, covered by the mask up to his eyes, which are getting wet. What would you think at that time? Many great athletes have told me that after a great victory comes an ecstasy, and then a certain feeling of emptiness difficult to explain. In which of the two states would it be? While we, at home, felt satisfied to have such a guy in the world to represent us, a family hero who ennobles the tribe and rescues it from the misery that those ignorant and haughty shamans drag it through, who offend us all by offending each other.

Thirteen victories already at Roland Garros, the result of a hundred games won by only two losses, the two editions that escaped him. One was precisely against Djokovic, yesterday’s rival, with whom there were more things at stake, including the position in the Grand Slam victory table, which Nadal now leads, side by side with Federer, while Djokovic remains at 17, a safe distance. Then there is the long duel between the two, 56 games already, with Djokovic still a short lead by a meager 29-27. The pulse between these two men is admirable. How many hours already face to face? I imagine that only Karpov and Kasparov surpass that.

What I admire about Nadal is his ability to continue waging war after winning it. It’s been 15 years since his first Roland Garros and every time he comes back with them. His tennis is not limited to the land, he has the entire Grand Slam collection, but I especially like that his forte is Paris. The English invented the sport, but the French knew what to do with it. To them we owe the Olympic Games, the Tour, the World Cup, the European Cup … And Roland Garros, which bears the name of an aviation pioneer, hero and victim of the Great War. Winning in Paris has a plus: that photo on the Eiffel Tower, symbol of a job well done.