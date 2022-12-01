The McCaugheys, the first septuplets born in the world. Their story spread everywhere. But how are they today and what do they do in life?

Their story had become very famous, the first ones septuplets born into the world. It was back in 1997.

The story had come from Iowa, in the United States. The best-known newspapers in the world spoke of prematurely born septuplets. They were the children of Kenny and Bobbio McCaughey. Two parents who in the following months were interviewed and invited to many broadcasts.

It’s almost impossible to believe, given how much their lives had been turned upside down and how much they were busy to take care of those seven bundles.

In the following years the two parents received a incredible number of donationsthanks to which they were able to afford an average of 52 diapers a day!

But what happened to them and how they became today Kenny Jr., Alexis, Natalie, Kesley, Nathan, Brandon and Joel?

Several years later, two of the septuplets, Alexis and Nathan, were diagnosed with cerebral palsy. They needed the use of a walker. The boy was operated on in 2005 and has been walking on his own ever since.

All seven of them studied and graduated from high school. Later, thanks to scholarships, they also went to college. Whatever they did or wherever they went, they were always together, united like a real family. The university was like savor a little independence.

Today the septuplets are grown up

The first to get married was Nathalie, in 2019 and after four months her brother Brendon also got married. Alexis continued her studies in early childhood education and today would like to work in a primary school. She has managed to win several children’s beauty contests with special needs.

Nathan and Joel are majoring in computer systems and are hoping to work for Google one day. Everyone has their own life, but in the photo they are always together!