The cost and bureaucracy of travel to or from the UK will be simplified as of October 4. The pre-departure test will no longer be necessary and, later in October, the one that must be done now before the second day of stay does not have to be PCR, but a shorter and cheaper test. This change in the requirements affects those vaccinated with two doses.

Those not vaccinated will undergo the same regimen as the current one. They will have to take a test before starting the trip, isolate themselves when they arrive in British territory and more PCR tests on the second and eighth days, or one on the fifth day of stay that allows the isolation to end. The Government requires that rapid tests be purchased, despite the fact that pharmacies distribute those prepared by the National Health Service free of charge.

Spain has remained on the amber list since the creation of the three-grade system depending on the country of origin. The differences between amber and green had already been reduced in the last weeks and now they disappear; only the red list remains. Those from countries on that list will have to isolate themselves in hotels endorsed by the Government and be subjected to the tests of those not vaccinated, except for the one on the fifth day that allows them to leave isolation. The additional cost of the trip is estimated at around 2,500 euros.

The system has created circumstances that cannot be associated with science. In recent weeks, there are more cases of covid in the UK than in many of the countries included in the green list. The new relaxation is good news for the tourism sector. The mid-term school break, in the last week of October, seems clearer for British families.