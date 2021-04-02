People fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel again if they take precautions such as wear a mask and respect social distancingthe US health authorities reported this Friday.

To travel within the country, those who have received the vaccines they will not have to quarantine or get tested for COVID-19 after traveling, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which updated its guidelines.

Previously, the agency had asked to avoid non-essential travel even to people already vaccinated, but he said he would update his indications as more people were inoculated and he had more evidence about the protection that vaccines give.

“Every day we receive more information and change the guidelines based on existing data,” said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska College of Public Health.

A family is reunited at La Guardia airport, in New York, this Thursday. Photo: AFP

Khan added that the update strengthens the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, and is another incentive for people to get them.

Control in international travel

Nevertheless, international travelers heading to the United States must test negative in the covid-19 test before boarding the plane and undergoing a test after arrival.

Additionally, they will need to be quarantined if required by local authorities, the CDC said in a statement.

While, Vaccinated travelers traveling abroad will be able to leave the country without a negative test, unless requested by the authorities of the destination country.

The United States health authority highlights the effectiveness of vaccination against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

New boost to tourism

These new recommendations from the CDC come at a time when travel has recovered strongly in the United States, encouraged in particular by the Easter holidays and spring break.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the application of the last dose recommended vaccine. For two-dose vaccines, this occurs after the second.

According to the CDC, about 100 million people in the United States, or about 30% of the population have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The agency recommended that people who are not yet vaccinated continue to avoid nonessential travel.

“More than one in five adults is already fully vaccinated” in the United States, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

Source: AFP and AP

