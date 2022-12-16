PS Friday, December 16, 2022, 01:03



The Public Health Commission, in which the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities are represented, has endorsed that people under 60 years of age without risk factors can be vaccinated with the fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. However, this will occur as long as there is no medical contraindication.

“People under 60 years of age without risk factors who request it for administrative or other reasons may be vaccinated, there being no contraindication,” the Ministry of Health reported this Thursday after the meeting of the Public Health Commission.

The Commission experts also discussed other updates to the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19. Thus, they gave their approval to the recommendation to vaccinate the population between six and 59 months (that is, less than five years) who present risk conditions with the so-called pediatric vaccine.

booster dose



On the other hand, the Commission reiterated the appeal to people to complete their vaccination or who have not yet received the vaccine, as well as the recommendation of the administration of the second booster dose for risk groups.

He also insisted on the importance of vaccination with booster doses in vulnerable people such as those over 60 years of age, residents of nursing homes, health personnel and those under 60 years of age with risk factors and immunosuppression.