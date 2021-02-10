The new vaccination protocol designed by the Public Health Commission puts almost at the end of the immunization line all people under 55 years of age who have already successfully overcome covid without sequelae after having generated antibodies. This group will in no case be inoculated in the six months after the date of diagnosis of the contagion, regardless of the severity of the disease, according to the official document approved Tuesday night by Health and that modifies the immunization plan as a result of the problems caused by the unreliability of Astrazeneca prophylaxis in the elderly .

Given the current shortage of doses, only due to AstraZeneca’s limitations but also due to Pfizer’s production cut, Health experts consider that this group may be in the caboose, since studies confirm that their natural immunization in the worst case scenario may extend during that half year. “Reinfection is exceptional”, The Public Health Commission points out, which excludes those over 55 who are already infected from this apartment because, although their recontagion would be very rare, in the case of suffering it they are more likely to worsen their clinical situation.

These already infected adults under the age of 55, who would only be vaccinated earlier if the laboratories were to flood the European market with doses due to an exponential increase in production, will therefore be the least priority group for immunization together with minors without pathologies, who are the group that is least contagious and that, in the case of doing so, it does so in a very mild way, when not asymptomatic.

In addition, the strategy also postpones vaccination with the second dose of people under 55 years of age who after having received the first puncture with any of the three prophylaxis already authorized become infected before receiving the booster dose.

It is not the first time that Health in its vaccination strategy has relied on the natural immunization to establish your guidelines and priorities. On January 22, another change in the immunization protocol caused, in this case, by the announcement of cuts in Pfizer’s production, caused the department that Salvador Illa was still running to propose to the communities to postpone the vaccination of health personnel first-line (group 2) and other health and social health personnel (group 3) until 6 months have elapsed from the date of diagnosis and provided, as now, these professionals were under 55 years of age and did not have “risk conditions” . Then, the Commission alleged, also as now, the existing scientific “evidence” for the “Duration of immunity after infection and low frequency of re-infection”.

Another important novelty in the document approved by the Council on Tuesday but released this Wednesday is that not all workers declared as “essential” by Health and those under 55 years of age may be prioritized in vaccination with the AstraZeneca doses that cannot be used in the elderly. The new protocol excludes police, military, firefighters or teachers with previous pathologies. Thus, Health recommends the inoculation of the Oxford vaccine to all “essentials”, except those “with severe immunosuppression (including cancer undergoing chemotherapy), uncontrolled cardiovascular disease and severe liver, kidney, metabolic / endocrine or neurological disease.”

Health excludes these workers from key sectors but with health problems because AstraZeneca did not test in a sufficient number in its previous clinical studies the effectiveness of its prophylaxis in people with pathologies, as it did not do it with those over 55 and under 18.

The “essential” professionals with these medical problems or who were born in 1965 or earlier will be vaccinated at another time, when appropriate “by age group and / or risk condition with the most indicated vaccine depending on the availability of vaccines and the new evidence available.