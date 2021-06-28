If it is difficult to explain the passion for soccer, as people of all ages are immersed in a fanaticism that suspends their lives in the 90 minutes that their team plays, How to explain the passion for Prode?

Born in the Lanusse dictatorship, acronym for “Sports Predictions”, it was a lottery game that consisted of a card where one put home, away or tie in the first games. In 98 he stopped dating, returned in 2000 and definitively succumbed in 2018.

But the Prode did not die. It lives on in every fan who organizes one. Is there really a major competition if there is no prode? The combo of “Home office + second wave + Eurocup + America’s Cup” became the perfect storm for forecasters, militant fans of the result they put.

A total of 56 matches of national teams to which the majority we never saw play.

Because one thing is the Copa América that we want to win since 1993 and we always see it, and another thing is “the Euro”. Or does anyone know the 11 of North Macedonia by heart? Or did he have how he played the 9 from Finland, Pohjanpalo? What to say about what confuses Slovakia and Slovenia, which was left out in this one.

Beyond the ocean away, the definition of the group stage triggered rare situations in a half-empty newsroom. I know shouted goals from Germany, our executioner in 2014. “Adds me“, the excuse.

Claudio Gomez he fanned for England against the Czech Republic standing in front of the TV as if he were watching Boca or Deportivo Español. And the viking Mikkelsen jensen he put aside his passion for his Denmark and clenched his fist for others.

All updating minute by minute an excel of results.

Things of the Prode.

Difficult to explain.