Patna: As soon as the dates of Bihar elections are announced, a game of back-and-forth between political parties has started. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has responded to those who called his father Lalu Yadav’s term as Jungle Raj. Tejashwi said that what is going on in Bihar at the moment is Raksharaj. Crime statistics confirm this.

Let me tell you that Tejashwi Yadav is the candidate of the Chief Minister, as announced by the grand alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections. However, till now neither it has been announced nor other parties have agreed on it. The resentment of RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha is also believed to be the reason here. Despite this, Tejashwi is continuously challenging Nitish Kumar alone. In Patna, only Tejashwi is now seen in the RJD poster. They are not leaving any chance to attack the opposition.

#WATCH “Look at the crime statistics. If you call that ‘jungle-raj’, this is ‘rakshas raj’,” says RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav when asked if he, as face of the party, apologize for the term “jungle raj” used to describe Bihar during his father Lalu Yadav’s tenure #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/oJmod1nt1b – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

On the question of Jungle Raj, Tejashwi said that Raksharaj is running in Bihar at this time. Look at the crime statistics in Bihar. He said that repeating stale things is not going to help. He claimed that his party has the entire blue print of Bihar’s development ready. They will talk about employment and development. He also targeted the government of Nitish Kumar and said that the statistics of the National Crime Records Bureau can tell which rule is going on in Bihar at the moment.

Let us know that elections will be held in three phases in Bihar. The first phase will be held on 28 October. The second phase will take place on November 3 and the third phase on November 7. The results of Bihar assembly elections will be declared on November 10.