Equivalent drugs, those who suffer prefer to save

More than one in three Italians (36.5%) declare that they usually prefer i equivalent drugs. In particular, those who choose them are the patients with chronic pathology (43.4% compared to 31.4%). This is what emerges from VI Report on Pharmacypresented in Rome and curated by Cittadinanzattiva in collaboration with Federfarma and with the unconditional support of Teva.

The data collection, in which 1500 pharmacies and 4000 citizens participated (42.6% of them are affected by at least one chronic pathology), took place from July to September 2023. 84% of the people interviewed declared that have used in the last 12 months equivalent drugs, a percentage that rises to 91.3% in patients with chronic pathologies; among people without chronic pathologies, who still use drugs, this percentage stops at 74.6%.

Specifically, the preference for the equivalent is significantly higher among patients with chronic pathologies (43.4% compared to 31.4%). Among the reasons given we find in first place the possibility of saving (52.1% of respondents), followed by trust in the proposal made by the pharmacist (44%) and from prescription received from the doctor (20.1%).

Even according to pharmacists, the savings represents the main lever that pushes people to choose the equivalent drug (82.4% of the pharmacists interviewed think so), followed by the sense of trust that people place in the pharmacist (78.6%) and the fact that the indication of the equivalent is indicated in the medical prescription (49, 7%).