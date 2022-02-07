from Chiara Daina

Infantile hemangiomas do not cause problems and gradually disappear, but in 1 out of 10 cases they can cause functional and not just aesthetic damage. Early diagnosis is important to set up the right solutions with the dermatologist

In the first few days or weeks after birth some children have a on the skin bright red or pale bluish spot characterized by uneven surface and edges.

In the first few days or weeks after birth some children have a on the skin bright red or pale bluish spot characterized by uneven surface and edges.

What is that stain Other times, however, of a lighter shade than the complexion and covered with telangiectasias (ie enlargements of the blood vessels). It is a infantile hemangioma: a benign tumor of the blood vessels of the skin, which affects about 5-10 percent of children (more or less 22,600 per year in Italy) and which in most cases regresses spontaneously from the first year of life by the age of seven if the spot is extended and deep, within five years of age if superficial. But in little more than one in ten cases (12-15 percent) infantile hemangioma it can cause complications (ulcerations, permanent cosmetic damage and functional disorders) that require specialist advice and prompt treatment. Infantile hemangioma is the most common benign tumor in children. It never turns into a malignant tumor, reassures Maya El Hachem, head of the complex pediatric dermatology unit at the Bambino Ges hospital and president of the Italian Society for the Study of Vascular Anomalies (Sisav). But she, she warns her: The sooner she takes care of the child, the more successful the therapy will be, preventing any complications. it is therefore important that i parents are informed on the disease and that pediatricians of free choice, the first point of reference for the family, make early diagnoses. There are still delays in sending to specialist centers when the baby is already 5-6 months old.

The social campaign Infantile hemangiomas, getting to know them to better manage them: this is the name of the digital campaign with influencers e mom bloggers to raise awareness among families, conceived by the Rare Diseases Observatory together with the communication agency Fattore mamma and sponsored not only by Sisav, but also by the Cultural Association of Pediatrics, by the Italian Federation of pediatricians (Fimp), by the Italian Society of Paediatrics (Sip ) and those of neonatology (Sin) and pediatric dermatology (Siderp). Presented today on the occasion of the World Day against Childhood Cancer, held on February 15, the campaign foresees for the next six months the dissemination of informative and scientific contents on the disease through the social channels of the Observatory and the Amico Pediatrician portal.

The growth phase of infantile hemangioma The skin lesion, which can be isolated (on the eyelid, lip, hand, breast, neck, arm, genitals, …) or multiple, i.e. when it occurs in various parts of the body, gradually enlarges in size and volume. Up to about the third month of life or the seventh if particularly large, explains El Hachem. After the growth begins a phase of stability after one year of age, it usually decreases progressively up to total, sometimes partial, disappearance. Hemangiomas are more frequently localized on the skin and mainly on the face – continues the expert -, but they can also develop in internal organs, at the level of the parotids, larynxes, liver or spleen. To diagnose deep hemangiomas, ultrasound Doppler examination is of great help.

The complications Complications can arise especially in multiple or segmental forms (ie when an entire anatomical region is covered). The cases at greatest risk – underlines El Hachem – are those in which the hemangioma, depending on its location, can give rise to functional damage, such as impaired vision, hearing or sucking, or life threatening, when there is hepatic, respiratory or cardiac involvement. The skin lesion that can undergo an ulceration, with possible infection, or result in permanent aesthetic damage should not be underestimated. Finally, in rare cases, the association of infantile hemangiomas, particularly extensive ones, with other anatomical anomalies is possible. Those affecting part of the face, one side of the chest, or the arm may be associated with Phace syndrome, which is characterized by eye defects, heart or great vessel abnormalities. Hemangiomas in the lumbosacral and anogenital area, on the other hand, can appear in conjunction with malformations of the spine and spinal cord, kidney and genital system. In segmental hemangiomas, therefore, it is necessary to perform an MRI to investigate the presence of these anomalies.

Risk factors and therapy The factors that predispose to the disease are attributable to female sex, low birth weight, premature or multiple birth, advanced maternal age, the use of assisted fertilization, and problems arising during pregnancy, such as placental abruption or gestational diabetes, says the doctor of the Bambino Gesu. For over ten years the therapy based on propranolol he replaced that with cortisone, which caused many side effects and was less effective. Propranolol blocks the growth of the vascular component giving more marked outcomes and, unlike cortisone, it is also used for hemangiomas that grow in areas with a high aesthetic impact, explains Cesare Filippeschi, head of pediatric dermatology at the Meyer hospital in Florence. The duration of treatment is one year for the more superficial forms, one year and six months for the more extensive and deep ones. The longer the start of treatment is delayed, the greater the risk of permanent damage, notes El Hachem. When drug therapy is not sufficient, surgery is combined to correct the deformities or eliminate residues, preferably before the age of school to avoid the child's psychological distress among peers.

Who to contact First of all to the family pediatrician, who can use the Ihres scale, a quick and effective tool, which is also found online, to determine whether or not to send the child to the reference center for a specialist assessment, Filippeschi recalls. The Ihres scale was also included in the latest guidelines on vascular anomalies of 2021 – adds the president of Sisav -. We have a network of dedicated centers well distributed throughout the country but access is not always easy. Preferential lanes must be created for the early care of these patients and in order not to waste time, families must overcome the ideological approach according to which people are better treated outside the region. In too many cases, useless trips are still undertaken by refusing the local assistance offer with the risk of delaying the start of therapy, affecting the outcome of the disease.