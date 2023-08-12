Back to the Future. A vintage, retro, trendy future, but above all full of meaning. That of the history of a club, which also passes through its shirt. Second skin, symbol, treasure chest of successes and memories. The most beautiful. Recall dreams to keep dreaming. Excite. Or at least that’s the wish. Works? Surely the fans like it, and they always come first. Never like this year the new match kits pay homage to the past. A happy, moving and nostalgic past, a leitmotiv that unites clubs and technical sponsors, and that enriches everyone, in their wallets and hearts. A trend that has become the rule almost everywhere, certainly in Europe.