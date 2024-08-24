Ciudad Juarez.- Lawyers in this city indicated that they expect delays in various procedures and effects, especially for those seeking justice, as a result of the partial work stoppage that began this week in the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF).

Antonio Rivera, president of the Bar Association and College of Lawyers of this city, said that the PJF announced that it will have guards to resolve cases with constitutional deadlines about to expire or in which they must decide on some order of release, leaving out those that do not have, for example, detained persons.

“There is a possibility that some amparo rulings, appeals for review, appeals to the Supreme Court of Justice, which are for revocation, for complaints, those do have the risk of being stopped, their resolution can be delayed; that can happen, and that will impact the person seeking justice, the lawyer, the complainant, the third party interested, the person who turns to them to resolve a legal situation,” said Rivera. “They can consider that they are not urgent cases, if the person is not detained, an administrative amparo, an appeal where the person is not deprived of liberty, will be delayed, because they made a priority and a written pronouncement that was sent and they say which are the urgent cases,” he added. The partial strike of the PJF began on Wednesday with the announcement that it will be “indefinite” and in “resistance” against the reform proposed by the Executive, which seeks to renew through popular election “all the ministers, judges and magistrates of the Judicial Branch,” as the government documentation says. “It is an indefinite strike, we don’t know what to say to the client, ‘you know what? In a week or two, you have a sentence’, well no, we don’t know, it’s an uncertainty,” said lawyer Manuel Pineda, head of a local office, who added that the impact should be analyzed in the context of the protest. “We agree with the officials: it is an arbitrary reform (…) We cannot stop debating or commenting, take a break from the reform. If this is the last instance of the Judiciary to assert its constitutional and labor rights, of course we agree with them, let’s hope it is resolved soon and that the president of the republic, Congress, will reconsider this reform,” added Pineda.

