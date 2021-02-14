In recent weeks, the studio responsible for Yooka-Laylee games, has been at the center of the information for many speculations about its future. While what may be most interesting is that announcement with which they must present their new project, rumors have tried to bring the study closer to Microsoft’s infrastructure. But it seems that the river sounded for some reason, and what it was is that those responsible for Yooka-Laylee change their name to Playtonic Friends.
Now, the study is known as Playtonic Friends, that corresponds to that change at the study level that could have been interpreted in a “happy” way, linking it to some type of business movement. But just like has revealed Gavin Price, head of Playtonic, in a interview with Eurogamer, it is only a change of the editorial label that they saw necessary.
It all started about a year ago, where “After the release of Impossible Lair, there was an opportunity to reflect” and ask yourself a very important question. As Price explains, they wondered about what has been achieved and what they wanted for the brand, for their intellectual property. The answer has been this change in name, and also in attitude. The change that the company now undergoes is that the purpose of Playtonic Friends is helping smaller titles get the recognition and success they deserve at launch.
“We like to see great games come out and be successful. We don’t like to see great games come out that don’t get the attention, love, or commercial success they deserve. Sadly, that’s too common a story in the industry. “, argues Price, seeing that it is necessary to promote this sector of the industry. “We thought, well, if we can help the great games come out and get noticed and have that better opportunity, having given the developers this long-term sustainability, everyone wins… We have always had people ask us for advice, but one of the advantages of being older is having all this experience. We have the experience of being our own, independent, of crowdfunding. We have a lot to share ”.
And without this implying adding any type of restriction, they trust that these relationships that may arise can reinforce their position. They do not even rule out that thanks to this they can find ways to improve their own products. They will not despise ideas, they will not limit their abilities, even when what these studies contribute are ideas to enhance the Yooka-Laylee universe from Playtonic. “As we are going to be working with great partners through the Playtonic Friends label, we might find some great people who can also help us with the Yooka-Laylee universe content., concludes Price, making it clear that it is a step that they have seen necessary to take for the common good.
Now what remains is to see if with this new step the study is encouraged to do something around your next Yooka-Laylee installment. It had been speculated that a new game was going to be presented and it has only been announced that they have several projects related to this saga. We’ll see where this all ends, because it seems like an interesting move that could greatly strengthen the study and create interesting future partnerships. Could Microsoft come in here?
