The accident last Sunday of a cable car in northern Italy, which killed 14 people and seriously injured a 5-year-old boy, was not due to a technical failure, as was initially speculated, but to the negligence of those responsible for this infrastructure that links the town of Stresa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, with Mount Mottarone, in the Piedmont region. The owner and the technicians in charge allowed it to be open to the public even though the emergency brake in one of the cabins had been deliberately deactivated to solve an anomaly.

After a long day of statements before the Prosecutor’s Office investigating the incident, the owner, Luigi Nerini, as well as the director and the head of operations of the cable car were arrested at dawn this Wednesday and have already admitted their guilt, as confirmed in Rai Tre Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Cicognani, commander of the Carabinieri of Verbania, the town where the investigation is being carried out.

«There were functional problems. They called the maintenance managers, who did not solve the problem or did it only in part, “Cicognani explained. Despite technical difficulties, those responsible for the cable car decided to keep it open to the public even if the emergency brake was not working in one of the cabins. In the other, it was activated and prevented it from collapsing. Now they face a charge of intentional multiple homicide, negligent disaster and disposal of tools to avoid work accidents.

Olimpia Bossi, the Verbania prosecutor in charge of the case, confirmed that the facility had “anomalies” since it reopened to the public a month ago with the lifting of restrictions due to the improvement of the pandemic situation. Despite this, the owner, the director and the chief operating officer opted to continue selling tickets to tourists. On May 3, they carried out a repair that did not solve the technical problems, because the braking system blocked the cable car, but instead of fixing it, which would have meant a longer closure, they opted to put a fork to deactivate it.

«I had been traveling like this for days. They were convinced that the cable would never break. There has been a risk that, unfortunately, has been determined fatal “, commented Bossi, for which the accident is due to a consequence of” very serious and disturbing “factors. Those responsible for the infrastructure had “the possibility to intervene” to prevent a tragedy from occurring, but decided not to.

While the investigation is still open, which could lead to the arrest of other people, according to the prosecutor, the only survivor of the accident, the 5-year-old Eitan Moshe Biran, is still recovering from his multiple injuries in a hospital in Turin. the incident to his parents, his two-year-old brother and his maternal grandparents, all of them originally from Israel. Medical sources at the Regina Margherita children’s hospital where he is admitted announced that during this Wednesday they will begin to awaken the child from the drug-induced coma in which he is.

He could also be extubated today, as explained by the general director of the hospital complex in which he is admitted, Giovanni La Valle, who confirmed that Eitan has no neurological damage and the greatest concern comes from the multiple trauma suffered by the accident. After sliding at more than 100 kilometers per hour, the cabin was catapulted and hit the ground, rolling down the slope until it came to a stop when hitting trees. The boy would have saved his life thanks to the fact that his father protected him with his own body.