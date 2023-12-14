The spokesman explained that security forces arrested people accused of carrying out the attack and are pursuing others.

Major General Yahya Rasoul, spokesman for the Iraqi Prime Minister, said in a statement published by his office, “Our security services were able, after intense technical and intelligence efforts, to identify the perpetrators,” while “preliminary information showed that some of them, unfortunately, are connected to some security services.”

A security source in Baghdad told Agence France-Presse that the number of detainees is 13 people, and a number of them are in the security services.

The American embassy in Baghdad was attacked at dawn on December 8 with several missiles, resulting in no casualties.

This is the first attack on the embassy since factions allied with Iran began in mid-October launching attacks with drones and missiles against American forces and international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria after the outbreak of the Gaza war.

These factions object to American support for Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which began with an unprecedented attack by the movement in Israel on October 7.

In a call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed “Iraq’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and advisors.”

Washington has deployed about 2,500 soldiers in Iraq, within the framework of the international coalition to combat ISIS, who have been carrying out advisory missions since the end of 2021. Washington also has about 900 soldiers in Syria.