In a session this Wednesday at the Chamber’s Tourism Committee, the minister defended regulation of the sector

The Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabinostated this Wednesday (4.Oct.2023) that those responsible for suspending the issuance of 123 Milhas promotional tickets will not go unpunished.

“This case will not go away without holding those who promoted these events accountable”said Sabino, who was at the Chamber of Deputies’ Tourism Committee today to debate the case.

According to the minister, what happened to the tourism company will serve to “motivate the legislator to undertake legislation that aims to regulate this new market”.

For him, it is impossible for the Legislature to anticipate technological changes –like new ways of buying tickets–, but they can use moments like this to regulate the market and resolve future problems.

“I am sure that this House, and parliament as a whole, will find a way to guarantee Brazilians legal security, stability in the market, and that this will not impact our tourism industry”he stated.

CASE 123 MILES

On August 18 of this year, 123Milhas announced the temporary suspension of issuing tickets for a promotional line scheduled for departure from September to December 2023.

“Due to the persistence of adverse market circumstances, beyond our control, the PROMO line has been temporarily suspended and we will not issue tickets scheduled for departure from September to December 2023”the travel company wrote in statement.

In testimony at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Financial Pyramids on September 6, the company’s partner Ramiro Júlio Soares Madureira blamed the market’s behavior for the cancellation of ticket issuance.

“We believe that the cost of the ‘Promo’ [modalidade que sofreu cortes] would decrease over time […] A trend that we projected at the time and that turned out to be precisely the opposite. Contrary to what we predicted, the market has permanently behaved as if it were in high season”he told deputies.