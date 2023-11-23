It seems like a joke, but more than a year ago it was revealed by Konami that there is a remake of Silent Hill 2 in development, which has not been reported since that first teaser, and that has made fans wonder about the status of its creation. Given these controversies, the team in charge of the title, Bloober Team, has come out to ask if this video game will ever be released or if it will end up being cancelled.

Recently, users have asked these developers what is happening with the game, confirming in some way that the game is still in progress, this is due to responses that have been made after somewhat aggressive demands that demand a response. In one of them they tell them to confess once and for all if the game has been cancelled, and their response has been a gif of Jack Sparrow that says “Not True”, which in Spanish says “No es Verdad”.

Likewise, someone asked in a more kind way when we can expect news about this video game, given that there are suspicions of a cancellation, which no one really knows about, this is due to the fact that those responsible for it have not said anything about it. . And they have responded that regarding progress and other issues, Konami is the one who is in charge of this part, so it will be a matter of waiting to see when they decide to mention something about it.

Konami is the publisher of the game and communication is definitely part of their job — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) November 21, 2023

If fans have any kind of hope this year to know a release date, the perfect scenario could occur during The Game Awards celebration. And so far not many new revelations are expected, given that Nintendo and PlayStation They have already released many of their letters in previous live shows. Although it has also been commented that Death Stranding 2 will give another advance after a year of making itself known.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Many are already impatient because Konami doesn’t say anything at all, it even brings out a bit of hype that there is already a preview of Metal Gear Solid Delta, but we don’t have a single taste of Silent Hill.