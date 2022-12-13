From time to time the last second of the year (or June 30) was counted again to add a leap second. Ted Fitzgerald (Getty)

For centuries, if a clock gained or lost a few minutes, nothing happened. A little over a decade ago, a miscoordination of just a nanosecond (one billionth of a second) led scientists to believe that they had discovered particles traveling above the speed of light. Today, life depends on the accuracy of measuring the brief span of a second. The problem is that the second on Earth is not the same as the second in heaven. And for this reason, those who govern the passage of time have now proposed to retire the leap second that was added from time to time to reconcile human time with astronomical time, as happened in 2015 and 2016.

Scientists knew what would happen. They knew that the day is not exactly 86,400 seconds long and they knew that sooner or later the time marked by the movement of the planet would be different from the time marked by clocks. The day is not exactly one day long because the rotation of the Earth is not exact. René Duffard, an astronomer at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA/CSIC) sums it up like this: “Historically, the rotation of the Earth was taken as the reference, the pattern to define a day. The passage of the star was measured by a meridian, for example. That reference meridian was that of Greenwich”. The problem is that the time it takes for the Earth to rotate on itself is not constant. “And it is not due to the tidal forces of the Moon, those of the Sun and, above all, because the planet is not a solid object, its crust moves, it has a liquid core… and all these factors end up making that the day, the time it takes to go around, is not constant. And we can measure this thanks to the fact that we have a super-precise instrument, atomic clocks”, adds Duffard.

These atomic clocks are incredibly minute. In a very simple explanation, inside they have a molecular pendulum in which atoms of a chemical element (cesium, ytterbium, strontium…) oscillate from one side to the other 9,000 million times per second. Such precision made them prevail as the governors of time in the middle of the last century. Currently, a network of 450 atomic clocks (five of them in Spain) mark Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). As astronomical time (Universal Time or UT1) increases its lack of coordination with UTC due to the inaccurate rotation of the Earth, from time to time a leap second was added to the records of atomic clocks. Without adding a leap second, the distance between the two ways of counting time would increase, affecting a multitude of systems. Since they began to be added, in 1972, UTC time and UT1 time have been synchronized 27 times. There are still another 37 seconds of delay accumulated in this half century. This New Year’s Eve this delay could have been reduced if 23:59:60 arrived after 23:59:59. But it won’t be like that. Those responsible for organizing and measuring time seem determined to retire the second leap.

The International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM, for its acronym in French) is the global coordinator of metrology. At their last meeting, held last month, they decided to propose removing the adjustment offered for leap seconds. The decision was raised in 2012 and again in 2015. But this time it seems that they are serious.

“Private companies were beginning to create their own patterns or time scales” María Dolores del Campo, director of the mechanical quantities and engineering division of the Spanish Metrology Center

María Dolores del Campo, director of the mechanical quantities and engineering division of the Spanish Metrology Center (CEM), participated in the BIPM meeting on the future of the leap second. “Until now, coordinated universal time, which is, let’s say, the international time standard used by most countries to establish their legal time, has always been adapted to astronomical time,” she says. When the Earth’s rotation was 0.9 seconds behind, they fixed it by adding a leap second. “But the global navigation satellite systems or all the digital systems that we have are not prepared to make leaps of a second from time to time,” adds del Campo. The greatest risk was the end of the universality of time. “Private companies were starting to create their own patterns or time scales,” she explains. Some added the extra second at the last moment of December 31. Others added it to the first second of the New Year. Others, what they do is add the leap second distributed among the 86,400 seconds of the entire day 31.

“There was a danger that if you don’t know what scale the other is using, then there may be an inconsistency in the time measurements,” warns del Campo. For example, financial transactions or stock market operations carry their timestamp, a time stamp that can be measured in nanoseconds and which, in the case of quotes, is essential to establish the value of that transaction. “If all those transactions are not made on a time scale that is consistent and unique, it would cause chaos,” he adds. So they have approved that the second stop being introduced between now and 2035: “Until then we will study and consult what to do in the future, if we are going to wait until we have a difference of at least one minute or one week or not to return to make a correction within 100 years…”.

In 2014, the United States deployed new atomic clocks like the one in the image to set the time in that country. These watches are based on the pendulum movements of atoms of certain chemical elements under the action of light at a certain frequency. NIST.gov

The uncertainty was even greater. The general trend is for the Earth to rotate more and more slowly on itself. But there are moments in which its rotation does not stop, but rather accelerates. “That means that instead of introducing a positive second, you would have to introduce a negative second! It has never happened. How could something like this affect all digital systems, satellite control, transactions…? The problem is that it is not possible to predict how the Earth will rotate now or in 100 years”, concludes the CEM expert.

Commander Héctor Esteban Pinillos is the head of the Time Section of the Royal Navy Observatory and Institute (ROA), the body in charge of setting the official time in Spain. For him, adding a second negative would have “unforeseeable consequences”. Until now, the introduction of the leap second (the last addition was on December 31, 2016) was done via software, adding it to four of the cesium clocks that the ROA has and leaving a fifth clock unchanged as the control mechanism. Pinillo agrees with del Campo that there was a risk that the unit of time would be broken. “The GPS and Galileo satellite systems ignored the leap second, they wanted continuous time. GLONASS only [la red satelital operada por Rusia] I had implanted it”, recalls the captain. “More and more companies were using their own time scale. Unity of Coordinated Universal Time was being lost”, he concludes.

The final decision will be made next spring, in a special session of the General Conference on Weights and Measures, to be held in Paris. The goodbye of the second leap will cause UTC to move away from astronomical time by up to a minute in the next century.

