The study responsible for Mafia 3, Hangar 13, has signed up to the studies that are in the news for having discovered new plans for the future. Linked In profiles and job offers are being important to know new details of future developments of various studies. And on this occasion, as they have discovered in a series of job offers, we find that those responsible for Mafia 3 would be developing a fantasy or science fiction game.

There are quite a number of offers available in Hangar 13, and they all seem to be related to a new project. And attending to several of these positions seems to have been able to obtain information about what the next game in this study may be. For now, the information that has been obtained, and that has been shared Gamingbolt, offers various suggestions on how it might be.

And the first aspect that stands out is that it could be a game set in a fantasy and / or science fiction universe. One of the ads asks about the creation of new worlds, new stories, and looks for a candidate who is motivated by this option. As can be seen for possible candidates for the senior writer position, where they pose the following question, “You love stories. You love consuming them, you love creating them, and you love dissecting them. Appreciation for multiple genres (not just fantasy and science fiction) is preferred «.

Another clue that seems to delve into this aspect of the game’s setting is an offer that seeks a gameplay animator, where you can see that you are looking for someone who can “Create awesome animations for human and non-human characters.” Another aspect that can be used for a fantasy game, or science fiction. Both concepts can be closely related, so we have looked for some more clue among the different job offers. Based on this discovery, an attempt is made to investigate other aspects of what the next Hangar 13 game could be, where it is suggested that it will be an open world game, being something that may come more from the recent experience of the study.

And, finally, what seems clear is that they could target the multiplayer aspect and have that element that would turn it into a service. When it has been consulted by a candidate to lead the online design, it is required “Ultimately, you will report directly to the Game Director and be responsible for leading the overall design effort for our online features; to include defining matchmaking requirements and algorithms, maintaining insight into major online functions such as guilds or live events, working with the systems team to ensure the fit and balance of online play, and collaborating with the art and design leads to developing future content roadmaps’.

And this last factor can be understood both as a secondary element, or as a fundamental part of the game. Apparently, considering all this the Mafia 3 makers would be developing a fantasy or science fiction game which is going to have a strong online component, and it could be a game that offers a lot of post-launch content for this aspect. What can be? The truth is that this young Take Two studio has a short journey with lights and shadows, having developed both Mafia 3 and improved Mafia: Definitive Edition. We will have to wait for know new details of the new Hangar 13 project.