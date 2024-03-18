We are actually trying to put public services back together, says Andy Burnham, from the fragments left by forty years of privatization.

Burnham (54) is mayor of Manchester and one of the most important figures in the opposition Labor party. During the corona crisis he received as a nickname King of the North for standing up for Manchester and other major cities in the north and negotiating with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson for more financial support for the region.

The mayor of Manchester gives bus transport as an example of 'gluing together' public services. “In the 1980s, a Prime Minister named Margaret Thatcher arranged for all bus services to be privatized except those in London. And what determined the much-praised market? That nothing came of the promises about lower prices and more routes. Instead, the British got an unreliable system with less frequent buses and higher prices.”

That had to change, Burnham thought. Manchester was the first city to withdraw public transport since September last year public buses are running again. A hundred yellow double-deckers, half electric. Next weekend, some of the bus lines will be connected again, until the bus network is completely in public hands again in January 2025. “Our big goal is that by 2030 we will have a transport network in which all buses, trams and trains connect smoothly with each other, with one payment system, just like in London.”

Contender

Just like in London – that pretty much sums up Andy Burnham's criticism of British politics. He fights against economic inequality between London and the wealthy south-east on the one hand and the rest of the United Kingdom on the other. According to him, a “complete administrative reorganization” of the country is needed to bring more prosperity and economic development outside London.

Burnham is seen as a strong contender to succeed current Labor leader Keir Starmer – at some point in the future, because Starmer's departure is not on the agenda for the time being. Burnham is unpolitically honest about his national ambitions. “I certainly don't rule it out, but in this job I feel more energetic and freer than I ever felt in Westminster,” he says in conversation with a group of European journalists in his office in the middle of Manchester. Burnham served for many years in the House of Commons for Labor, from 2001 to 2017, and was, among other things, Minister for Health and Culture and Media in Gordon Brown's cabinet (2007-2010).

You believe that the political system should be changed. And so you will try to arrange that yourself as Labor leader?

“I am now first standing for election for another term for mayor and if I am re-elected I intend to serve that term. I'm unsure about going back. I spent a long time there in the south and I would only go back if I really felt I could change something about the system. The longer you work in the House of Commons, the more you feel that you are cheating the people. The current system of strict party discipline is paralyzing, as a member of the House of Commons you often vote for things that you only partly agree with. A small group determines the course, that is the party leadership and a few high-ranking officials, and the rest of the faction just has to go along.”

Burnham published it together with Steve Rotheram, the mayor of Liverpool, in February a book: Head North, a rallying cry for a more equal Britain. It is about social inequality in the country, their experiences with national government and what they think should be done differently. They made a list of ten priorities, including a new, written constitution, a reform of the constituency system and an elected House of Lords instead of one whose members are appointed, as is the case now.

Why would something like a written constitution help address economic inequality?

“I think Britain is one of five countries in the world without a written constitution and we are at the mercy of whichever political party is in power at the time. And so in recent decades our municipal councils have been financially stripped down. Look at Germany, there are laws that ensure an equal standard of living between the Lander, the federated states, must promote. We have the opposite. Rich London and the South East should pay for the development of the rest of the country, but that is not happening.

“I first saw this clearly when, as Secretary of State for Finance, I had to raise money for a new metro line in London, which was in 2007 for the Elizabeth line. I only wanted to do it if we also made new investments in the rest of the country, I told my team. But they couldn't get through with those regional proposals. How is that possible, I asked, because the track in the north was almost falling apart due to misery. What turned out? They looked at the likely return of the projects in 25 years and none of those other lines would be profitable. The social side was completely missing from their considerations.”

Is that similar to how current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced that a large part of the planned high-speed line HS2 to the north to delete? According to Sunak, the costs of the line would still be too high.

“That was brutal. Ten years ago they announced the high-speed line with great fanfare at our place in Manchester and now Sunak was standing at our train station again, but this time to cancel it. One-way traffic, without having consulted with me, the city council or anyone else. While of course we have already spent money on the preparations for that line. If people are wondering how public norms and values ​​have been shattered in Britain in recent years, this is a good example. They think they can treat us like second-class citizens.”

Did you speak to Prime Minister Sunak about this afterwards?

“No, I have never spoken to him since he became prime minister. He has never answered the phone and I find that strange. I regularly spoke to his predecessors, Theresa May, Boris Johnson… When rumors started that they wanted to scrap the last part of HS2, I contacted him to ask if we could help to shape it differently. But I did not get an answer. Now we're looking at possibly connecting Manchester to Birmingham can arrange privately. Because our investment team is already noticing that companies are less interested in coming here since the cancellation of HS2.”

Do you think things will be very different under Labour, if your party wins the elections later this year? Party leader Keir Starmer also wants electoral reforms, but he has said such a thing will not be a priority.

“Keir and the party leadership understand well how we, as mayors of large cities, can help their new government. I think 2024 could turn out to be much better for Labor than when we came to power in 1997. At the time, Labor was hugely popular and expectations were sky-high, but there was no structure in place to help the regions. It took until the second term of government in 2001 before they really got things done. Now expectations are lower, but there is an organizational structure in which they can get started right away. For example, if they want to reduce the housing shortage and free up budgets for this, we can quickly deliver thousands of houses for social housing. We are about to approve development plans in several parts of the city.”

In 1997, Labor won because then leader Tony Blair was popular, but now Labor's lead seems to be mainly because the British are tired of the Conservative Party. Is Starmer appealing enough?

“Labour's lead in the polls is clear and stable. I do think the honeymoon will be short. Many residents are impatient and would like to improve their circumstances, they feel that the country is going backwards. In the most recent election of 2019, Boris Johnson of the Conservative Party understood this. He won in the north with his promise of leveling up, he promised to improve the region economically. Only he didn't deliver. Keir will have to quickly show that he means business. And the chance that it will succeed is greater than in 1997.”

CV Popular mayor

Andy Burnham (54) has been mayor of the 'city province' Greater Manchester since 2017. The city of Manchester and its surrounding areas together have a population of approximately 2.8 million people, making it the largest urban area in England after London. The elections for the mayor of Manchester will take place at the beginning of May and Burnham then runs for office for the third time. In 2021 he won with a clear majority of 67.3 percent of the votes and he is also expected to win this year. Before he left for Manchester in 2017 Burnham ran for the Labor party leadership in 2015, but lost to Jeremy Corbyn.