Those over 70 who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine – either because they have not been cited or because they did not attend the call for any reason – can contact their health center to request their immunization, as explained this Thursday Juan José Pedreño, Minister of Health. In the case of the population between 60 and 69 years old who are in the same situation, the procedure must be carried out through 900 12 12 12.

95.2% of Murcian between 70 and 79 years old are already protected with at least one dose, but 4,906 septuagenarians remain unvaccinated, either because they have not been located or because they have so far rejected the vaccine. All of them can request an appointment at your health center. In the case of the 60 to 69 group, the coverage rate for the first dose reaches 84.7%. Progress in this group is slower because there is more population and because of the rejection that AstraZeneca has generated in part of those summoned. Added to this are the failures with the citations that occurred at the beginning of the campaign and a rate of inoculation lower than that of the rest of the autonomous communities. For one reason or another, 22,522 people between the ages of 60 and 69 are still completely unprotected against Covid, having not received any doses.

The strip from 40 to 49



The campaign is now focused on the vaccination of Murcians between 50 and 59 years old, with an eye on the following group: the population between 40 and 49. The regional government announced at first that the next week, but the counselor did not confirm this Thursday. “We are working to get it started, and we will report when planning is underway,” Pedreño said. The counselor assured that the devices to resume the administration of second doses of AstraZeneca can “disrupt a little” the initial plans.

The data published daily by the Ministry of Health reflects that there has not yet been enough progress in the population from 50 to 59 to move, next week, to the next strip. 41.9% of Murcians in this age group have received the first dose, compared to 58.1% who are still waiting. The Region is the fifth most delayed community in vaccinating this population. Throughout Spain, the first dose has already been administered at 47.9%, and in Navarra, Andalusia, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and Galicia it has exceeded 50%.

Regarding vaccination with AstraZeneca, the counselor stressed that almost 90% of essential professionals under 60 years of age are choosing to complete the immunization schedule with the Anglo-Swedish formula. “We are satisfied that people have understood the message,” following the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Pedreño stressed.

Insufficient doses of AstraZeneca



After communities such as Murcia or Andalusia denounced for weeks that the refrigerators were full of AstraZeneca vials that could not be used due to the restrictions imposed by the Ministry, the concern that arises now is whether there will be enough doses of this company to cover the second doses of the population between 60 and 69 years old, given the irregular supply and non-compliance of this company. According to Pedreño, there are 45,000 doses of AstraZeneca in the Region today (in mid-May there were 62,000, according to López Miras at the time). This amount would be insufficient to cover second doses, especially after the massive response from essential 60-year-old staff. However, the counselor stressed that enough items are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.