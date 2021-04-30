The Buenos Aires Government will launch this Friday the second part of the third stage of your vaccination plan against the coronavirus, which will focus on people over the age of 60. The details of the new phase will be presented by the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, in the usual morning press conference in which the situation regarding the pandemic.

As he could know Clarion, Enrollment will begin after the formal announcement by Quirós. Namely, from 8.30 amAccording to official sources, registration would already be available for some 140,000 residents that make up that group.

The City will receive new doses of the vaccine batch Sputnik V which is scheduled to arrive in the country this Friday around 4:30 p.m. And as it happened with previous shipments, first the Buenos Aires government receives the amount that corresponds to it according to population calculations, although later, to advance in the stages, it obtains new doses that the national government allocates to jurisdictions according to the remainder of what is available.

According to the calculations of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, the City has 1,200,000 people considered among the target population to vaccinate as a priority. Its about health personnel, almost 100% complete with first doses; adults older than 70 years; over 60 (last week they began to immunize the around 150,000 residents between 65 and 69 years old); strategic staff (teachers, security forces and traffic officers, among others); older than 18 years with previous illnesses; and other strategic groups.

According to official information, still 35% to 40% missing to complete the application of first doses in the entire target group. This week, in addition, progress was made with the application of second doses of the Chinese vaccine of Sinopharm, which was used in health professionals in hospitals and clinics, and independent, and also in some 17,000 teachers from the directive campus and from the initial levels and the first years of primary school.

The inscription

Registration will be done through the page web buenosaires.gob.ar/vacunacovid, where you must complete a form with personal data. Then, people will receive confirmation by email, WhatsApp message or SMS to make an appointment and select the place to be vaccinated. Then the confirmation will arrive.

Through a statement, the Buenos Aires government recalled that “the public vaccination centers were specially equipped and are strategically distributed throughout the Buenos Aires territory.”

They remarked that “they are located in clubs, government buildings and cultural centers, and that they work from Monday to Friday, from 8 to 17 “.

“Each of these points meets all the biosafety measures corresponding and are equipped with adequate refrigeration systems for the correct preservation of the vaccines “, they clarified.

The steps to receive the Covid vaccine

On the day assigned for vaccination, people must approach the center on the day and time indicated in the shift. They must present themselves with their DNI in the reception and registration area.

Once the vaccine is administered, the person must remain for half an hour under observation. Once this period has elapsed, the corresponding certificate will be provided and you will be able to return to your home.

Each neighbor vaccinated with the first dose will be contacted again in order to assign him the turn for the application of the second. In accordance with what was agreed in the Federal Health Council, both the doses of Covishield (AstraZeneca) and Sputnik V, will be applied up to 90 days of the first. The goal is to immunize as many people as possible with at least one dose.

The Buenos Aires government specified that, since December 29, 618,151 people received the first dose of Sputnik-V, Sinopharm or Covishield vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca in the City.

Of the total, 121,794 have already completed the immunization with the second component.

In this way, 739,945 vaccines were applied in the Buenos Aires territory, which represents 98.9% of the 748,200 delivered by the national government so far.

