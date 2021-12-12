In less than a minute, the teacher’s son wanted to appear at the Bernabéu. With you, Cunha. Headline ahead of Suárez, filling Cholo’s eye more and more, with an attitude very similar to that of Costa, who was La Bestia. In stride, in attack, in which the ground rumbles under his soles. So it came out. It was the best Atleti in the beginning. When Cunha appeared at the feet of Courtois sniffing balls. But it did not reach the one that Llorente leaked on the goal line and the derby, suddenly, changed the sign. Because there is a difference between this Atleti in which Cunha has landed and the one in which Costa was the leather jacket and the Rock And Roll. That behind had a network. Or more than a network, a wall that would have inspired George RR Martín himself. Nothing to do with now. At the first blow, behind it crumbles like a house of cards. Neither did Madrid need much, order, control and a loss of the ball from Koke in an exit. Benzema, Asensio and Vinicius pulled out the stinger. Support, deep pass and center back. The French, goal.

When the team returned from rest, Griezmann was left with a bite on the hamstrings and João Félix and Lemar joined the game. The derby changed the pace. Now everything was fado, whatever the Portuguese wanted. But, as in the first part, a puff and crumbled. The solidity of which the Cholo team made its adjective, today is its downfall. Where Miranda and Godín once were, today there is only fragile glass. More if Savic and Giménez watch the game at home. Asensio took him out the umpteenth photo of Felipe this season before shooting Oblak a second time. Goal. 2-0.

Cunha left, João turned off, Modric was exhibited. The derby had thirty minutes left but, for Cholo and all his people, it was over. And another game watching those old photos of Godín with great longing.