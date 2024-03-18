The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) must monitor much more closely old, poorly insured oil tankers that refuel in the Western Scheldt on their route to Russian ports. This is what the former Head of the Dutch Shipping Inspectorate Henk ten Hoopen said in an interview with NRC. “These ships are so dangerous that as an inspector you have to intervene,” he says.

NRC reported last Saturday about ships from the so-called 'shadow fleet' that dropped anchor just off the Zeeland coast. These often rickety oil tankers transport sanctioned Russian oil and come to anchorages beyond Vlissingen to bunker fuel.

The oil tankers are old and fly the flag of countries that hardly impose any requirements on the safety or seaworthiness of a ship, NRC wrote. If the hold is empty on the way back to Russia or the ship itself has not been sanctioned, customs say they cannot intervene. The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate also says that in practice it cannot ban these ships.

Member of Parliament Laurens Dassen (Volt) wants to debate the shadow fleet with Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday during a parliamentary debate on the EU summit. Dassen wants clarification and an answer to the question “how to stop this”, he wrote on Saturday on X. MEP Bart Groothuis (VVD) wants European countries to work together in small teams to quickly tackle these ships based on sailing movements.

Former inspector Ten Hoopen headed the Dutch Shipping Inspectorate between 1995 and 2004 and was also deputy inspector general of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) during that period. The Shipping Inspectorate was later merged into the ILT. He also worked for more than thirty years at the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management (now Infrastructure and Water Management) in the field of ship inspections. He checked whether ships visiting Dutch waters are safe.

The Inspectorate says that there is little it can do against shadow tankers that anchor in the Everingen.

Ten Hoopen: “It bothers me terribly that the Inspectorate does not board the ships. There's plenty of reason to do that. These are ships, sometimes up to twenty years old, that regularly change flags and shipping companies and are not insured by reputable Western insurers. These pose a major risk of accidents or environmental disasters. And the ships are also only two kilometers from the nuclear power plant in Borssele.”

The Inspectorate does not have an “operational service” to sail to the ships, she says.

“Do they have boats? That's not the problem. An inspector takes the car to Vlissingen, takes a coast guard boat, for example, and boards the anchored ship. That can easily be arranged.”

But are there no legal restrictions at all?

“Yes. The Inspectorate may only carry out security checks in a port. But there are plenty of legal grounds for also checking ships outside the port, for example in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. As an Inspectorate, look for legal options, instead of saying that it is not possible. These ships work with heavy pollutants, fuel is pumped from one ship to another. If something goes wrong, the consequences are so great that you as an Inspectorate must intervene. Where is the courage to do that?”

What is holding the Inspectorate back, do you think?

It is of course inconvenient if a ship has to be chained up. A ship needs to be repaired and occupies a spot all the while. The port is not happy about it. But when a disaster happens you are too late and you get endless discussions about what went wrong and why action was not taken sooner.”