I am class 1933, and when I was almost 88 years old I decided to defer my Covid-19 vaccination so as not to deprive Health personnel who had not yet been vaccinated with my dose.

But when my doctor let me know that in the next four months I will have to replace my pacemaker due to the depletion of the battery, I decided that out of responsibility for my health it was time to get vaccinated. That is why I went through the entire contact system for the Tucumán government to get a vaccine shift. I tried on lines 120 (Vaccine Consultation) and 107 (Health Emergency) of the provincial Ministry of Health and the answer was that the mailbox is saturated with calls or unanswered calls.

Also on Internet sites: “Vaccination shifts” and the answer was: “You are not on the list of people between 60 and 70 years old, contact 0381 5007336, but this cell phone’s voicemail is also saturated. On another website that I identify as unvaccinated, I was also rejected for not being between 60 and 70 years old.

Then, I realized that the government of Tucumán has created a system of appearances and forms, but not of effectiveness and true care for citizens. Those of us who are not “essential” officials and their relatives or VIPs are subject to insensitive bureaucracy that works like a lottery.

Some have it, and others don’t. I still don’t know what will happen to me and also to many others.

Raúl SJ Giménez Lascano

[email protected]

Voices, after the announcements of President Alberto Fernández

Alberto Fernández has decreed a new limitation on the movement of people and freedom of trade, due to the significant increase in infections caused by the pandemic.

He did it from the fifth of Olivos in a staging wrapped in an epic halo. The fact that he moved, in solitude, 200 meters to the place where the stage was located was highlighted. Almost implying that the effort made was similar to a “way of the cross”. He said that he had warned that this was going to happen, that the pandemic was not expired, that the parties and social gatherings were held against his advice to respect current protocols. There was no lack of comparison, albeit slight, with other countries. He hinted that the population that moved to work, study, and fulfill their obligations was responsible for the increase in infections.

He said nothing about the piquetero hordes invading the city. Of the not-so-clandestine parties that take place daily. Of the professional soccer matches that are held with the assistance of friends and guests. From his meetings with trade unionists, and politicians with a clean face. Of the public officials who stole the vaccines. Of the young militants of La Cámpora who were vaccinated and laughed in public showing their certificates making the V for victory.

Maradona’s wake organized by himself. Of the banners in repudiation of his administration and corruption. From his multiple failed ads. Nothing said about the mistakes made over the course of a year. We can expect nothing from your government. Just appeal to our responsibility to take care of ourselves and those around us.

The vaccines will be arriving. Perhaps in two years we will have overcome the pandemic.

Gabriel C. Varela

[email protected]

“A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.” Those of us who have seen and enjoyed the unforgettable “Mary Poppins” more than once, we remember the lyrics of this beautiful song. Why am I making this association right now? Because the announcement of the new restrictions I think they could also have been relaxed somewhat. No? With a pinch of self-criticism on the part of the government, assuming and publicly acknowledging the errors of its management.

I have not yet heard anyone make a sincere “mea culpa” regarding the so-called “vaccinate”: friends, relatives and young militants who snuck in and did not wait their turn to get vaccinated. The government continues to blame and hold others responsible for its everyday follies. They keep asking us to comply with the rules. And in your house, how are them? How many times have we seen officials, and the vice president herself appear publicly without a mask or without keeping due social distancing?

Today more than ever, we need you to lead by example, not by words. On Wednesday in my city, La Plata, the vaccination of 300 elderly people in the Unique Stadium was suspended without prior notice, because a football game was being played at night. Fortunately, and thanks to the reaction of the affected people and the presence of some media, the absurd measure was reversed and the scheduled vaccination was resumed. A colossal nonsense. That is why I insist: the fish rots on the head.

To request efforts on our part, begin to earn our trust and respect, very lost at this point.

Irene Bianchi

[email protected]

Máximo Kirchner accuses the opposition of acting hypocritically for rejecting measures to mitigate infections.

The poor kid got confused, he must have meant “to increase” instead of attenuating, because the queues to swab or get vaccinated are produced by how the government organizes it, the wake of the 10 also, the pickets and blockades of streets and routes are allowed Because of the ruling party, like all the ridiculous marches that abound, they do not control the means of transport or the clandestine parties.

Rafael Madero

[email protected]

“The outrage against Justice and the Republic”

Never before has the scaffolding been seen, the structure armed with all the power of a government that does not respect limits, to run over Justice. His only objective is that Cristina and several of her followers are free of the facts of which they are accused: “Illicit association, money laundering, cover-up and fraudulent administration”, among others.

If they were innocent, the only thing they should look for is to go to trial as quickly as possible so that in their development they demonstrate what they say they are, and if they doubt the possible procedures, ask for overseers from the different Bar Associations, from former judges to supporters to inspect the procedures. But no, they delay as much as possible, they hinder, they brag, they threaten.

The persecution of criminals is not a political fact; It is a duty and obligation of Justice and it must be supported and sustained by the entire social body. There is danger in the Republic: the current government threatens to dismantle this essential element of sovereignty.

Jorge A. Cardoso

[email protected]

Look also