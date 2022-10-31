The authorities of the Kherson region urged those leaving the danger zone to pick up their pets

The authorities of the Kherson region urged residents of areas located on the banks of the Dnieper, where there is a risk of flooding, not to leave their pets, but to take them with them. In the regional administration assuredthat all conditions will be created for their transportation.

“Do not leave your pets, you can and should evacuate with your pets,” the message says.

Residents were also reminded that when evacuating, they must take with them originals and copies of documents in waterproof packaging, money and valuables, a mobile phone with a charger, personal hygiene products, comfortable warm clothes and shoes, as well as a minimum supply of food and water for 2 -3 days and a first aid kit.

Earlier, the governor of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, said that the evacuation zone for residents in the Kherson region was expanded by 15 kilometers from the Dnieper in connection with the preparation by Kyiv of a massive missile attack on the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. The expansion of the removal zone for residents concerns the settlements of the Novokahovsky urban district, Golopristansky, Aleshkinsky, Kakhovsky, Gornostaevsky, Velikolepetikhsky and Verkhnerogachiksky municipal districts.