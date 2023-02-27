“I’m not going to insult your intelligence by suggesting that you really believe what you said.”

William F. Buckley, Jr.

The contempt from power for the citizens who would arrive at yesterday’s concentration in defense of the democracy it was impressive. President López Obrador, who made the marches his instrument of political promotion, rudely disqualified those who gathered in the Zócalo on February 26 to protest the changes in the electoral system.

They are going to come “to demonstrate against us, to support corruption, to Calderón, to García Luna, to Fox. That is what this demonstration is for, to defend the old corrupt regime. They come to say ‘the INE is not touched’, but also ‘García Luna is not touched'”.

The president instructed his entourage to multiply their words of intolerance. Adam Augusto Lopez, Secretary of the Interior, referred to those who would demonstrate as “those late-nighters.” “Since they do not want to talk about the guilt of Genaro García Luna and the responsibility of Felipe Calderon and their links with organized crime, well they already invented a march, which I think is tomorrow”.

Claudia Sheinbaum repeated the line: “It would be very good if whoever spoke there in the Zócalo talked about the war against drugs, about Garcia Luna, why won’t he come Calderon to the march… I say that the march on Sunday is Sunday, right? It’s called march to return to the past of privileges”.

At the rally for democracy, on the other hand, the journalist Beatriz Pages said: “It was used at INE and democracy was used to come to power and today they want to kill him to prevent alternation and we are not going to allow it”. Jose Ramon Cossio, retired Supreme Court minister, declared: “Until now, the ministers have only listened to the offensive words of the president and his followers. Those of us who are here want to speak to you with another language, with the language of trust and respect that corresponds to Democrats. We want to tell them… that we trust them, in their democratic spirit.”

The world has taken notice of the Mexican government’s attempt to return to an authoritarian system. A Financial Times editorial accused the “populist Mexican president … of trying to push the country back” to the old PRI system that Mario Vargas Llosa called the “perfect dictatorship.” “López Obrador’s attacks on the democratic system mirror those of other populists in the Americas, such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.”

The editorial board of the newspaper asked the European Union and the United States to speak out against this setback: “The Biden government has laudably robustly denounced the growing authoritarianism in Central America, but has remained curiously silent in the face of the same phenomenon in its ally most important Latin American. This must change. How can there be friendshoring to a country that is becoming intolerant of political opposition and of a free and open society?

The government ordered to put fences in front of the National Palace and did not want to raise the flag in the Zócalo. The rally, however, was absolutely peaceful. The democracy we have had since the creation of the IFE, which has allowed for the first time the peaceful alternation of parties in power, has made us tolerant. But we have a government that aspires to return to the days of the single party and insists on calling those who defend democracy corrupt and traitors.

Plagiarism

The plagiarism of Minister Yasmín Esquivel’s degree thesis is undeniable; that of the doctoral thesis, she proves that she is a habitual plagiarist. Her lawyer says there may be some “citation omissions” or “wording errors,” “but never any form of plagiarism.” The comparison of the pages says otherwise. The minister, however, will not resign out of dignity; the president needs her votes in court.