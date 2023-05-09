SHAKAHOLA FOREST, Kenya (Reuters) – Kenyan investigators have resumed their search for cult members in a forest where more than 100 corpses have been exhumed, the country’s home minister said on Tuesday, describing them as victims of a ” highly organized crime”.

Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Church of the Good News International, is in custody accused of ordering followers to starve themselves so they could go to heaven before the end of the world, which he said would happen on April 15.

He has not yet been compelled to plead guilty or innocent. His attorney, George Kariuki, said Mackenzie is cooperating with police.

Mackenzie wants the investigation not to be “one-sided” by focusing on him. Police must keep an open mind in figuring out the “mess”, Kariuki told Reuters, without providing further clarification.

The search operation in the Shakahola forest in southeastern Kenya was suspended for a few days because of bad weather, with hundreds of people still missing.

“We have many more graves in this forest and so this leads us to conclude that this is a highly organized crime,” Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki told reporters during a visit to the forest, where workers wearing vests and masks protection dug up graves.

He said on Twitter that posthumous examinations on 112 bodies that had been exhumed or recovered had ended. Search and rescue efforts for people “suspected of being hiding in the thickets and bushes are ongoing”.

President William Ruto on Friday announced an inquiry into the deaths, while a court held Mackenzie pending further investigations.

(Reporting by Dicksy Obiero in Shakahola Forest, Duncan Miriri, Hereward Holland and Humphrey Malalo in Nairobi