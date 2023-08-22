SK put on the wanted list those involved in conducting tours of the collectors in Moscow

Investigators conducted searches of people who sold illegal excursions to collectors in Moscow, several people were put on the wanted list. The involvement of three people in the organization was also established. This is reported in Telegram– channel of the capital GSK SK.

Investigative actions are being carried out with one of those involved, the investigation intends to petition for his detention.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee confirmed the death of four people as a result of an underground tour of the collectors in Moscow. The fate of the rest of the diggers is unknown, they are looking for emergency services.

On the day when a group of diggers descended into underground structures, there was a heavy downpour in Moscow: more than half of the monthly rainfall fell. The rain flooded some metro stations and shopping malls. Presumably, the organizers of the tour did not take into account the weather forecast and ignored the warnings of emergency services. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened under the article on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.