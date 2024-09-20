The Investigative Committee of Russia has identified those involved in the murder of war correspondent Russell Bentley in Donetsk

Investigators have identified those involved in the death in Donetsk of American militiaman, war correspondent Russell Bentley, better known by the call sign Texas. As reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Committee, four Russian military personnel are involved in the criminal case. In the near future, materials concerning them will be submitted to court.

Texas militiaman tortured and beaten by troops

A criminal case has been opened against servicemen Vitaly Vansyatsky, Vladislav Agaltsev, Vladimir Bazhin and Andrey Iordan. They are accused of abuse of office, desecration of bodies and burial sites, and incitement to concealment of crimes.

Russell Bentley Photo: The Essence of Time / Wikipedia

The investigation believes that on April 8, Vansyatsky, Agaltsev and Iordanov beat and tortured Bentley, as a result of which he did not survive. Later, Vansyatsky and Agaltsev blew up the car with the body of the deceased using a TNT block. The next day, Bazhanin moved the remains from the crime scene.

In the near future, materials regarding the suspects will be transferred to the court and the prosecutor’s office.

The disappearance of the militiaman became known in early April.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in early April reportedthat American Russell Bentley disappeared in Donbass. In 2014, he joined the DPR militia and was given the call sign Texas. He also worked as a correspondent for the Sputnik agency.

Bentley’s colleague Alexander Sladkov reported on April 20 that the American with Russian citizenship had died.

“A loss for the DPR. My personal loss. This was a real man who came to fight for Donbass, and he fought, never backed down,” he wrote.

The chairman of the DPR public chamber, Alexander Kofman, then called Bentley’s death a murder and called on law enforcement agencies to conduct an investigation.