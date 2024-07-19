Juarez City.- A prison sentence of 379 years, three months and 10 days was handed down this afternoon by a Trial Court against Víctor Hugo LT, Ezequiel AC, Jorge Adrián VL and Manuel Alfredo LG for the attempted murder of eight Municipal Police officers, including the head of the corporation, César Omar Muñoz Morales, and for damage to their patrol cars, which occurred in the early hours of the morning after “Black Thursday.”

The decision was made 35 days after the trial against them began, and after they were found criminally responsible for the events on Monday, July 15, and a fifth detainee, José Antonio LE, was acquitted.

According to the information provided in trial 103/2024, on August 12, 2022 at 3:30 in the morning, municipal agents aboard units 920 and 930 responded to a call about armed persons aboard a vehicle in the Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood. Upon identifying the truck with characteristics similar to those reported, they stopped it, but the driver continued a few meters further until reaching Ajenjo Street at the intersection with Copaiba.

There he got out and began shooting at the officers until he entered house 9714 Ajenjo, from where other people inside continued to unload their weapons.

There were seven officers in total in both units, one of whom was seriously injured to the point of being permanently disabled.

During the attack, the officers requested support from other corporations and units, so more officers approached, such as Muñoz Morales, who used his armored truck to knock down the railing of the house and enter it to stop the attack and arrest the alleged perpetrators. Some were arrested on a nearby street after trying to escape.

In addition to the sentence they will have to serve in a Social Reintegration Center – it was not decided whether they will be returned to number 1 in Aquiles Serdán or remain in number 3 in Ciudad Juárez – a fine of 72,165 pesos was set, full compensation for damages of 99,220 pesos per victim for a total of 796,760, and payment for damages to the Municipal Public Security Secretariat trucks damaged for 229,600 pesos.