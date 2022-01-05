Barcelona continues in its reconstruction stage, the Catalans are already considering the immediate future with Dani Alves and Ferran Torres, although, within Laporta’s plans, there are still some names with a discard label whose exit must take place this same winter market , since they are an obstacle for the registration of reinforcements and their contribution on the field is poor.
The two greats pointed out once again, Samuel Umtiti and Coutinho, in the case of the latter, the negotiations for their departure are advanced and everything indicates that their destiny would be to return to the Premier League, where four teams, all with different objectives, meet. his signature, Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa and finally Everton fight.
This is confirmed by Mundo Deportivo, Xavi has made it clear that he no longer has the Brazilian and that he will bet on youth, being so, the Brazilian will seek accommodation as soon as possible. The exit model that they manage in Barcelona is a loan for the rest of the season, a negotiation that is already underway with Arsenal and that could begin with the rest of those interested in the coming days, the obligation is to remove it from the payroll before January 31st.

