The National team of Mexico made its presentation in the Copa América 2024 by facing its counterpart from Jamaica on Matchday 1 of Group B and although they suffered to get the favorable result, in the end they managed to add the three points thanks to the great goal of Gerardo Arteaga at minute 69 and thus win 1-0 at the NRG Stadium.
In this way, the next match corresponding to Matchday 2 will be against Venezuela, a team that has also won against Ecuador with a comeback including 1-2. This match will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. of Mexico from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
In this way we share with you the most recent information about the situation of the Aztec team led by Jaime Lozano about their injured and suspended footballers for the match against vinotinto.
The Tricolor only had one absence for the duel against Venezuela, unfortunately it was due to an injury issue and it was their most important player, the leader and captain of the midfield. Edson Alvarez.
He ‘Machín‘He left the field of play due to discomfort in the back of his right thigh and left the NRG Stadium field in tears in the first 30 minutes of play. The coach mentioned that they will do tests on the player of the West Ham to determine the severity of the injury and to know if the competition will be permanently lost.
It is worth mentioning that the situation does not look at all encouraging, however, we will have to wait to hear the official news on the subject, but from the outset it is a fact that it will not be in front of the vinotinto.
It is worth mentioning that in the matter of suspensions there are none, in fact in the match against the Jamaicans, the team did not receive any warning.
