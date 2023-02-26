Manchester City will face Bristol City on Tuesday in the FA Cup round of 16 match. The skyblues will visit the mythical Ashton Gate stadium.
Guardiola’s men come from completing a great league game against Bournemouth and they want to continue maintaining that streak of good play in a game in which a priori they are clear favorites to win.
As a preview, we are going to analyze the injured and suspended players of the citizen team for the beautiful cup match on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. that they will be able to enjoy in Spain from DAZN, either via television or on the website.
Aymeric Laporte
The Spaniard is not completely ruled out for the game, since the cause of his loss is a fever that has been accumulating for a few days. In any case, we do not have him for ownership.
Kevin De Bruyne, who was absent in the Champions League match due to the same situation, was already called up for the last Premier League duel, although the early start of the game by the citizens prevented us from seeing him on the pitch.
John Stones
The second injured is also a central defender. A hamstring injury will keep the Briton away from the pitch until early March 2023.
The high level of some players like Rúben Dias, Nathan Aké or Manuel Akanji will make it very difficult for Stones to regain ownership on his return.
Manchester City do not have any players suspended for Tuesday’s game against Bristol City.
