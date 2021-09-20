For many months he had been talking about the series that Daniel Sánchez Arévalo was preparing. Now, after several months, it is becoming a reality. It is a series for Netflix entitled ‘Las de la Ultima Row’, in which the filmmaker immerses himself in the female universe after years of talking about male worlds.

“I really wanted to immerse myself in the female universe and I wanted so much that in the end I not only got into the skin of one woman, but five women,” says the filmmaker.

The series will tell the story of five women in their thirties, close friends from school, who every year without exception organize a week-long getaway together. This year, the circumstances of this trip are special and different because one of them has just been diagnosed with cancer. Just as there are trips that change your life forever, there are also lives that change your trips forever.

The protagonists are Itsaso Arana (‘Kings of the night’, ‘The virgin of August’), Mónica Miranda (‘Everyone knows’,’ I’ll leave it whenever I want ‘), María Rodríguez Soto (‘ The days to come ‘,’ Com si fos ahir ‘), Mariona Terés (‘ Veneno ‘,’ Paquita Salas’) and Godeliv Van den Brandt (‘Valeria’, ‘Sky Rojo’). The cast is completed with the special participation of actors such as Javier Rey (‘Fariña’), Macarena García (‘Paraíso’, ‘The Ministry of Time’), Michelle Jenner (‘Los hederos de la tierra’, ‘Isabel’), Carmen Machi (‘Mother’s love’), Antonio de la Torre (‘The infinite trench’, ‘The minimal island’) and Melina Matthews (‘La Peste’, ‘Warrior Nun’).

This is the first fiction series created and directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo (‘Cousins’, ‘The great Spanish family’) and is based on his own original idea. His previous work was the movie ‘Seventeen’, also for Netflix. According to the filmmaker’s statements, this is “an exciting story about friendship and self-improvement.”

This new series, which Atípica Films produces for Netflix, has six episodes and has just started shooting in various locations in the provinces of Cádiz and Madrid. It is expected to be ready for issuance in the second quarter of 2022.