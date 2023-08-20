Home page politics

Young Nigerians gather in the capital, Niamey. © Sam Mednick/AP/dpa

The leader of the military junta wants to set up an interim government for a maximum of three years “without outside interference”. Abdourahamane Tiani had previously met with Ecowas representatives for the first time.

Niamey – The new ruler in Niger, Abdourahamane Tiani, wants to create an interim government that should stay in office “for no more than three years”. Prior to that, Tiani announced on state television that he would hold a “comprehensive national dialogue” within 30 days, consulting all Nigeriens. Based on this, they want to create a new constitution, according to Tiani. The leader of the military junta stressed that the decisions would be made “without outside interference”.

A few hours earlier, Tiani had met for the first time with a delegation from the West African community of states Ecowas in the Nigerian capital Niamey. The delegation then also paid a visit to President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been arrested by the putschists.

The search for a peaceful solution should continue to have priority

The day before, Ecowas had announced that the confederation was ready for military intervention if the putschists did not restore constitutional order. A target date for an assignment has been set, but is not publicly announced. In response, the putschists said they had developed a defense strategy with “concrete measures” together with Mali and Burkina Faso. Mali and Burkina Faso, like Niger, have been ruled by the military since coups in their countries.

However, Ecowas had emphasized that the search for a peaceful solution should continue to have priority. A military operation will only be necessary if this fails. After the coup in Niger on July 26, the confederation of states is demanding that President Bazoum, who has been ousted and is under house arrest, reinstated.

Niger, a Sahel country with around 26 million inhabitants and one of the poorest populations in the world, was one of the last democratic partners of the USA and European states in the Sahel zone on the southern edge of the Sahara before the coup. dpa