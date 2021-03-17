The motion of censure of Citizens and PSOE, which put the Executive of Fernando López Miras and the PP of the Region on the ropes eight days ago, has ended its journey prematurely, before it is voted on Thursday in the Assembly, if previously its promoters do not withdraw it to avoid further wear and scorn. The self-appointed free deputies of Vox, expelled from Abascal’s party, announced after the first session of said debate that will vote against. With that they will save López Miras and they will give stability until the end of the legislature to the government formed by the PP and the splinters of Ciudadanos. If the president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, joins them, they will reach an absolute majority. The Liarte’s group negotiated this Wednesday night his possible entry into the regional Executive.

According to the parliamentary spokesman for Vox, Juan José Liarte, they made this decision on Wednesday “excited” by the offer of the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, to start the reunification project “from the base” of the Spanish center-right in Murcia. García Egea called Liarte this Wednesday morning, before the plenary session. “They have the doors of the PP open and we trust their word, they are gentlemen,” said Pablo Casado’s ‘number two’, who has left the negotiation of the terms of the agreement in the hands of the regional leadership, based on the Pacts signed for the 2020 Budget, compliance with the revival plan and reformulation of the ‘parental pin’. The talks are led by the new secretary general of the regional PP, José Miguel Luengo, and the head of Organization, Francisco Abril.

However, the deactivation of the motion of censure hours before its vote does not prevent the polarization of the parliamentary arch and the radicalization of the positions of some of its most relevant deputies. The tension is so acute that it threatens to create an unbreathable environment at certain decisive moments for the Region. The Assembly waits for after Easter the 2021 Budget Bill.

The keys 1 Ideological harmony. Juan José Liarte left the door open to give his votes to any of the two political axes facing each other in the motion. But he did not hide his greater harmony with popular and liberals. He defended the space of the conservatives in that ideological spectrum. 2 Negotiation. Those expelled from Vox had been in talks with the popular for several days and had also been probed by Cs. The PSOE had closed the door to them. Podemos, in favor of the motion, would not admit an agreement of the Socialists with them. 3 Illusion. The involvement of Teodoro García Egea in the talks tipped the balance towards the PP. Those expelled from Vox think about their political future when the legislature ends. The popular ones offer them alternatives.

In a blushing session that lasted for three hours, a disconcerted Diego Conesa called the popular “chorizos” and “corrupt” and López Miras “unworthy”; This was recreated in the condition of defendant of the socialist leader, the candidate Ana Martínez Vidal accused the PP of buying votes his three companions were transferred and even the always moderate Juan José Molina, spokesman for Cs, called them “scoundrels.” Only Liarte asked for calm.

Vidal’s discomfort



In the session, the candidate for the Presidency of the Region representing Cs and PSOE, Ana Martínez Vidal, asked the deputies to vote today in conscience and for the general interest. “Does anyone really believe that it is comfortable to file a motion against a government of which they are a part? Does anyone really think this is easy for me? But we are not here to do the easy thing, but the right thing to do, “he said.

In a forty-minute speech, Martínez Vidal explained the main lines of the government that he intended to conform to the PSOE: 24 points collected in a program that he signed with Conesa before appearing. The candidate denounced the “extremely serious situation” in the Region and called for a “rapid response” from the deputies to events such as irregular vaccination in the Ministry of Health, which, according to her, has revealed “corruption as a way of survival” of the PP.

The vaccination was the trigger for the rupture and the controversy that opened the eyes of the leaders of Cs after “26 years of corruption, abuse of power, crony capitalism and impunity” in a land with “some of the worst socioeconomic records in the country.” In his party, he admitted, they are wrong “but we do not cover crimes.” Hence they sought solutions in the motion of no confidence with the Socialists.

Hard speech by Conesa



The debate began with a very hard intervention by Diego Conesa, who in the justification of the motion called López Miras “infamous” several times and “indecent and immoral, which is the result of corruption”, his government. In a half hour of speech he called the three dissident councilors of Cs several times “turncoats”, of whom he also said that they were not worthy of the Region, and asked for their resignation. “Do you know that this will haunt you all of life?”

With that accused the “corrupt” popular executive of defending “private interests”, cited the management of the Escombreras desalination plant as a major example of this, and highlighted the almost 11,000 million euros of public debt. So he raised the trade-off between “regeneration or corruption.” “If it does not prosper, it will lose the Region and we will find ourselves just around the corner with an election.”

In a subsequent intervention as socialist spokesman, Conesa kept his foot on the accelerator and accused the PP of wanting to buy Cs councilors in Murcia with “briefcases” and, cheered by his deputies, called the popular “chorizos”.

Conesa obtained a reply from You look, who in his turn to oppose the motion, initially slow and calm, stressed that governments are there to “save lives and not to rob armchairs.” He blamed the situation that deteriorates the regional image to the “uncontrollable ambition” of Martínez Vidal, whom he accused of “blowing up a pact that was working well.” In his opinion, without respecting the people of Murcia, “he threw himself into the arms of the left to achieve an armchair” renouncing “the most basic liberal principles, benefiting the communism of Podemos and the ‘sanchismo'”.

López Miras insisted on the judicial investigation of Conesa, for the processing of a fine during his time as mayor of Alhama, in order to discredit his role in the motion of censure and accused him of blocking the large projects of the Region. Faced with this, he defended the validity of the pact signed in 2019 with his vice president Isabel Franco and recalled that together that year they addressed one of the greatest challenges for the Region before the pandemic: DANA.

The most striking intervention was that of Juan José Molina, from Cs, that he accused his fellow defectors of “having spit in the face of the voters.” Valle Miguélez, Isabel Franco and Francisco Álvarez, who were absent from the plenary session, did not listen to him when their spokesperson intervened. “You go? Well, see you later », he reproached them

This morning, in the second and last session of the debate, before the vote, Ana Martínez Vidal and the spokespersons of the five groups will speak.