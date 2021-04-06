They call a meeting to “reorganize” the functions in the Assembly, in which the replacement of Molina as spokesman is on the table
Tomorrow, Wednesday April 7, at five in the afternoon, a fire may break out in the Regional Assembly. And not because of a demonstration by shipyards, as happened in 1992, but because at that time a meeting of the six deputies that make up the Parliamentary Group of Citizens will be held in the Paseo Alfonso XIII building in Cartagena.
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#expelled #initiate #offensive #gain #control #parliamentary #group
Leave a Reply