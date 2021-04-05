The six deputies of Citizens in the Regional Assembly, of which three no longer belong to the party for voting against the motion of censure, have been summoned to a meeting next Wednesday, at five in the afternoon, in order to try to agree on the future of the parliamentary group.

The meeting has been promoted by the now Minister of Employment, Francisco Álvarez, through an email, and the objective of the call is to “reorganize” the parliamentary group of Cs in the Assembly after the new situation created by the failed motion of censure.

As THE TRUTH has learned, the meeting will discuss «possible resignations and appointments», Which could affect the different parliamentary committees. For example, it no longer makes sense for Valle Miguélez to chair the Industry Commission when she is Minister of Industry. There will also be a debate on who will be the spokespersons and deputy spokespersons in this new stage (for example, Miguélez was deputy spokesperson and is now a councilor), as well as the members in the Permanent Delegation.

The current spokesperson, Juan José Molina, confirmed that he will attend the call, and believes that Ana Martínez Vidal, regional coordinator of Cs, will also do it. The president of the Assembly, Alberto Castillo, will also be present, as well as the three councilors of the Government. If we have to draw blood, we will draw blood. But we have to find a solution now, “a Cs parliamentarian told this newspaper.

And is that Isabel Franco, Francisco Álvarez and Valle Miguélez continue to be legally Cs deputies in the Assembly despite having been suspended from membership for voting against the motion of no confidence. The House regulations prevent them from being expelled from the parliamentary group. And they may even have a majority in it if Alberto Castillo, who has not yet revealed whether he is with them or with Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, decides to support them. The vote of the president of the Assembly will be key to tip the balance in one direction or another.