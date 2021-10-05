Chiavari – “September, come on, it’s time to migrate“Wrote D’Annunzio for his shepherds of Abruzzo who” leave the stazzi and go towards the sea “, and we who were born at the sea, sailors and fishermen for a long time, went to the countryside, among the vineyards of the harvests, we that the sea is father, master and god, in short, life, but hills and mountains are surrounded, and the end of summer means mushrooms, chestnuts, and my grandfather who, if he didn’t go fishing, would take me through the woods to collect pine cones and wood along the paths, and ruffa, that in the house the only source of …