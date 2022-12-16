Those two drips that Giorgio Falcetto had given him two years ago had “caused various serious health problems”. Moreover, they had “ruined his life”. Benedetto Bifronte, the 62-year-old killer of the surgeon who died yesterday after being attacked with a hatchet in the parking lot of the San Donato hospital in Milan, did not speak in front of the investigating judge Chiara Valori who confirmed his arrest for voluntary homicide, but in front to the officers who arrested him on Tuesday, the day of the attack, he explained his point of view on the dynamics of what happened: “I woke up with chest pain and high blood pressure,” he said, but due to the long queue found in the emergency room he had decided to leave. While he was leaving he met Sickle: “I asked him for help, but he answered me: go and do in c …, head of c …”.

Then with a maneuver he conspicuously dented the side of Sickle’s car. “I was abused”, Bifronte explained again, “head of c …, son of p …, where are you going with this car”. At that point he said he thought “about everything he had done to me” and that he “lost his mind”. In the Policlinico records, the Carabinieri found confirmation of the visit mentioned by Bifronte: it dates back to 2 February 2021, he was taken under the care of Dr. Falcetto: he had presented himself to the triage for a “state of agitation and reported chest pain with dyspnoea”, and he had come out with a seven-day prognosis for neck pain and flu. The 62-year-old, in the validation order, was judged dangerous and unable to control his aggression. He remains in the San Vittore prison, there is a risk of repeating the crime.