The Civil Police of São Paulo indicted the protesters arrested on Thursday (18), during the Movimento Passe Livre (MPL), in the capital of São Paulo, for the crime of trying to abolish the Democratic Rule of Law, the same criminal classification imposed against the participants in the undemocratic acts of January 8, in Brasília.

During the demonstration, at Praça da República, in the center of São Paulo, four men, aged 22, 23, 25 and 19, and a woman, aged 18, were arrested. They were also indicted for criminal association. A minor under the age of 16 was apprehended and handed over to those responsible upon signing a commitment form for presentation to the Court.

The five adults were provisionally released, after undergoing a custody hearing this Friday (19), upon payment of bail of R$1,000, and prohibited from leaving the District of São Paulo for more than 8 days without authorization from the Court.

“The judge at the custody hearing considered that the arrest in the act was legal, that is, that there is evidence of an attempt to abolish the democratic rule of law and criminal association. Obviously this is absurd”, said Jorge Ferreira, one of the lawyers who participated in the defense of the detainees. The Public Defender's Office of the State of São Paulo also participated in the defense.

Ferreira highlighted that the arrests were completely illegal, with unmotivated, discriminatory approaches, depending on the characteristics of the people. “It is also impossible to talk about a criminal association. The protesters didn’t even know each other, they were approached at different times and without any intention of committing crimes.”

A Thursday's demonstration it was accompanied by a strong police force, with the presence of the Riot Police, the Tactical Force and the Special Police Actions Battalion (Baep). Even before the act began, police officers made arrests inside the República subway station. A young detainee had his neck pressed to the ground by Baep agents, who were wearing a balaclava, making it impossible to identify their faces.

“We cannot accept this criminalization of the social struggle. We cannot accept that protesters are subjected to an entire criminal process, and the stigma that this has, especially for those who live on the outskirts, just because they are fighting against the fare increase”, complained the lawyer for the detainees.

In a statement, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat said that the police acted in a preventive manner, “aiming to avoid damage to property and people”.

“During the act, the police approached the suspects who were carrying backpacks, and an investigation was carried out. Three knives, two scissors, a box cutter, as well as plastic explosives, batteries and shields were located and seized from the accused. The cell phones of the accused were also seized,” the Security Secretariat said.