The Investigative Committee showed a video of those detained due to a fire in the building of a research institute in Fryazino

Two suspects detained as part of a criminal case due to a fire at the Platan Research Institute (SRI) in Fryazino were caught on video. The recording was provided to Lenta.ru by the Moscow region office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

In the footage, investigators ask questions to the deputy general director of the Isprin company, which has been in charge of the building since 2021, and to a representative of the owner of the building.

According to investigators, the deputy head of the company, in collusion with a representative of the owner of the building, rented out the premises of the research institute, without ensuring the safety of this service. They did not monitor the technical condition of the electrical wiring and violated fire safety requirements. Presumably, it was as a result of an electrical wiring fault that the fire occurred.

Earlier it was reported that in the Moscow region, after a fire at a research institute, investigators opened a criminal case under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The fire in Fryazino near Moscow began on June 24. According to the latest data, six people were killed. People were suffocating and trying to find any way to escape, which is why two people fell out of the window. The fire broke out again on the evening of June 25. Then its area reached 100 square meters.