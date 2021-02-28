You have to be at the time. The decade of the ’60s began and the United States and the Soviet Union were in the middle of the cold war. Getting a Soviet product into North American territory or vice versa at that time was a chimera.

But the two governments were looking for a detente and to that end it was organized in Moscow, on July 24, 1959, the American National Exhibition, held in the Sokólniki park.

The American president sent his vice president as a representative, Richard Nixon, which was received by the Soviet Prime Minister, Nikita Khruschev.

But the one who made the biggest deal of that event was not a politician or a diplomat. It was Pepsi’s Director of International Operations, Donald Kendall.

Khruschev was sweating and Nixon handed a glass of almost icy Pepsi to the Soviet leader, who drank it. The photo went around the world and Pepsi managed, in addition to free worldwide publicity, to have a first contact in the Soviet Union.

Khruschev is believed to have been duped: He was offered two glasses of Pepsi, one made in America and one in Moscow. Of course, the Soviet leader chose the Russian, although he did not know that the two bottles had the same content.

But it would take many years and hundreds of encounters for the commercial marriage to become a reality. It is that a year later, on May 1, 1960, the Soviet Union shot down a spy plane U2 of the United States and captured the pilot Gary Powers.

Soon after, the United States wanted to invade Cuba from the Bay of Pigs and a USSR – US nuclear war seemed possible.

But the Pepsi executives never lowered their arms and the November 16, 1972, already with Leonid Brezhnev at the head of the Soviet Union, Pepsi became the first American product to land on Russian territory. The company put all the logistics to open 10 plants in the country.

But there was a problem: the currency.

The famous Russian vodka was pure gold. It was created in 1901 thanks to a recipe designed by the famous Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, inventor of the periodic table of elements.

The ruble could not be exchanged internationally due to the Kremlin’s currency controls, and Pepsi accepted a barter: it obtained the rights to commercialize the famous vodka Russian Stolichnaya on US soil. The change was a liter of Pepsi for every liter of vodka.

The first Pepsi plant was built in Novosibirsk, which had fresh water in its vicinity. And the city happened to have an unusual fame. The Russians went on vacation to the Black Sea and passed through the city to try the desired Pepsi.

Then the Moscow, Leningrad, Kiev, Tashkent, Tallinn, Almaty and Sukhumi plants would arrive. In a few years would be 20.

One of the submarines delivered to Pepsi.

The deal was big business for Pepsi. In almost 10 years, 1,900,000 decaliters of vodka arrived in the United States, leaving US $ 25 million in Pepsi’s coffers. And the Soviet Union produced 32,300,000 decaliters of Pepsi, with which the Kremlin pocketed 303 million rubles.

Russians didn’t mind paying 45 kopecks for the small bottle of Pepsi. Consider that any refreshing Soviet drink was worth 10 kopecks. Of course, if after drinking the Pepsi the bottle was returned to the merchant, 10 kopecks were obtained.

In 1988 another historical event occurred. Pepsi put the first paid advertisement on Soviet television. He starred in nothing less than Michael Jackson (see video above). And the sale of the drink reached the stratosphere.

The agreement was about to end in 1989 and the Soviet Union was going through a difficult economic situation. But he did not want to lose the cola that was being sold in abundance in his territory.

How to pay Pepsi? When the managers heard the Russian offer they thought it was a joke. It wasn’t money. And no more vodka. The Russians offered a huge fleet: 17 submarines, a frigate, a destroyer and a cruiser.

And Pepsi accepted. At that very moment, the Yankee company came to own the sixth most powerful fleet in the world. Pepsi paid for that huge fleet less than US $ 3,000,000.

But they had a hot iron in their hands. And they opted for an ecumenical solution. They sold all the ships to a Swedish company with a strict order: they had to be scrapped.

It was a great deal for Pepsi that he received in that exchange $ 300,000,000.

The speedy Kendall (who had become Pepsi president in 1963), a negotiating genius, told US national security adviser Brent Scowcroft: “We are disarming the Soviet Union faster than you.”

In 1990, Pepsi, before an almost dissolved Soviet Union, signed an agreement with only benefits for it. Received 10 Soviet tankers and freighters that were worth 3,000 million dollars and changed Pepsi concentrate for its manufacture, for a value of 300 million dollars.

Pepsi is still one of the most loved brands by Russians who only yearn for one thing: those glass bottles that contained the liquid and gave it a unique flavor.

What did Pepsi do with the freighters and the tankers? Some he rented and others he sold to a Norwegian company.

Today the cola drink comes in a plastic container and it is not the same.

Because of that historic drink, the Soviet Union, for a time, made Pepsi the sixth largest fleet in the world.

Folly times gone by.

